No Lie! Poker Face Season 2 Lands Primetime Emmy Nomination for Guest Star Cynthia Erivo

The Emmys can't get enough of Poker Face's incredible guest stars!

Season 2 of the hit Peacock series created by acclaimed filmmaker Rian Johnson (Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Knives Out) has officially landed its second-ever nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

The actress in question?

Cynthia Erivo lands 2025 Emmy nomination for Poker Face Season 2 guest star appearance

Sextuplets (Cynthia Erivo) and Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) in Poker Face Season 2. Photo: PEACOCK

And the Emmy nomination goes to... Academy Award-nominee Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), who showed off her extraordinary range in Poker Face's Season 2 premiere — "The Game Is a Foot" — by playing several different identical sisters, one of whom commits first degree murder in order to collect a sizable inheritance.

“I knew that my head would be split into many different spaces, but I was like, ‘Well, if not now, then when?’” the actress told Vanity Fair about the roles. “I’m always open to trying things that I haven’t done before, and I wanted to do this. I wanted to figure out what it would be like to compartmentalize and play different characters all at once, to challenge myself to see if it was possible.”

According to official production notes, series lead, writer, director, and executive producer Natasha Lyonne (Charlie Cale) asked Erivo to join the show over text. “Natasha would tell me, ‘Yeah, Cynthia’s jazzed.’ She’s sending me all these emojis about how excited she is,” Johnson remembered. “A text chat with Natasha is a wild ride.”

Poker Face previously won the Guest Actress category based on Judith Light's performance in the Season 1 episode "Time of the Monkey," which centered around a pair of revenge-driven ex-hippies who murder the man who sold them out to the cops decades before.

How many Emmy nominations did Poker Face Season 2 receive? Season 2 of Poker Face wasn't just nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series (Cynthia Erivo), but also received a 2025 Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming for Thomas Place.

Place's other stunt coordination credits include Smile, Search Party, The Plot Against America, White House Plumbers, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Erivo will, of course, return to theaters nationwide this fall in Wicked: For Good.

How to watch Poker Face Seasons 1 and 2

