These two went from friends to partners and, now, Happy's Place co-stars.

This Pic of When Reba McEntire & Boyfriend Rex Linn 1st Reconnected Is So Sweet

The first photo Rex Linn shared of himself and Reba McEntire on social media is so sweet.

In January 2020, Linn posted a picture to Instagram that hinted at a burgeoning relationship with the current Voice Coach and Happy's Place star. It was a simple photo showing himself and McEntire enjoying a meal together — and it was a sign of things to come, as their relationship was just starting to blossom.

"Had a fantastic dinner with this Oklahoma girl. Tater Tots and Ketchup included," he captioned.

See the adorable 2020 photo of McEntire and Linn here.

Today, well over five years later, Linn and McEntire's relationship is as strong as ever. Currently, they're co-starring on Happy's Place and never pass up an opportunity to be goofy with each other on set.

"He makes me laugh," McEntire said about Linn. "He is a very caring, down-to-earth, funny individual. He's got a very witty sense of humor."

How did Reba McEntire and Rex Linn start dating?

Believe it or not, McEntire and Linn first met in the early '90s — but they didn't begin dating until nearly 30 years later.

The two stars originally crossed paths filming the 1991 Western drama The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. Fast-forward to January 2020: The two reconnected when McEntire appeared on Young Sheldon in a guest-star role. (Linn had a recurring part on the series.) That's when the sparks began flying.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Linn and McEntire couldn't see each other in person for many months, so they stayed in touch via phone and text — as many of us did back then.

McEntire told TODAY she and Linn called and texted each other every day. In fact, the "I'm a Survivor" singer revealed Linn is still listed in her phone as "Rex Linn, long-distance boyfriend."

"I haven't changed it since 2020," she said.

"Because of the pandemic, we didn't get to see each other from January to June 16 [2020]," McEntire told E! News. "But we created an intimacy by texting and talking on the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd been together all that time. So it was special, and it was a great way of finding out about each other without ever touching. We've been pretty much inseparable ever since June 16, 2020. It was a wonderful way to get to know each other better."