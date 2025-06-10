All About Destination X Star Peter Weber's Reality Show Career: The Bachelor, The Traitors & More

Normally, episodes of NBC's new reality show Destination X end with a contestant getting kicked off the Destination X bus. And this week, it did! However, the third episode of the series also ended with two new contestants — Peter Weber and JaNa Craig — getting on the bus, where they'll compete for the rest of the season in hopes of being the ultimate winner.

Peter and JaNa are reality show veterans. JaNa is best known for Love Island, where she competed with fellow singles to find love in a tropical locale, while Peter's a former Bachelor and a Traitors contestant. Both of them appeared during Episode 3's Maze Challenge, where Peter granted one of the players a chance to send a competitor to the Map Room. However, this special guest appearance wasn't the last audiences would see of the two reality guest stars.

Host Jeffrey Dean Morgan announced that both JaNa and Peter would be getting on the bus full-time and competing for the rest of the season. This brings the total number of competitors on the season to 12, though by Episode 3, when the pair joined, three people had already been kicked off the bus.

Now that he's a contestant, here's everything you need to know about Peter, and what to expect from his gameplay as the series continues.

Peter Weber's Early Life & Reality Show Career

Peter Christian Weber Jr. was born in Fairfax, Virginia, on August 4, 1991. His mother, Barbara, is a real estate broker and a former flight attendant, and his father was a pilot. It’s no wonder, then, that Peter was interested in pursuing flying as a career. Although he dabbled in child acting, appearing in an episode of the soap opera Days of Our Lives, he became a pilot when he was 19, first working for Compass Airlines before getting jobs as an airline transport pilot for Delta and finally for United, where he currently works.

In 2019, Peter took a break from flying when he was cast as one of the eligible men on season 15 of The Bachelorette, starring former Miss Alabama USA Hannah Brown. Peter ended up coming in third place, and he was announced as the next Bachelor for the dating show's 24th season, which aired in 2020. Peter ended up proposing to model Hannah Ann Sluss, though they had called their engagement off by the time of the After the Final Rose special. For a while, he was dating Kelley Flanagan, who got fifth place on The Bachelor, but they broke up for good in 2023.

In 2024, Peter appeared on Season 2 of Peacock's hit reality show The Traitors. Peter made it pretty far — and took viewers by surprise with his savvy gameplay — though he was banished in Episode 9.

Peter currently lives in New York City.

What to expect from Peter Weber on Destination X

In an interview with NBC Insider ahead of the season, Peter said he was going to be very competitive on Destination X.

"I have never won any type of reality competition I have been on, so I’m trying to get this first W and hopefully this is it," Peter said. "When I’m playing a game like this, I literally have one thing on my mind, and that’s winning. If it’s not a win, it’s as good as losing. I don’t care about coming in second, third place. I want to win this."

Having said that, Peter also said he was looking forward to the adventure, and that his experience as a pilot and a traveller made him an ideal contestant for Destination X.

"This is the first time I feel like I’ve been able to intertwine my profession and my experience doing reality TV," he said. "I have to pinch myself because this is so perfect."

Peter previewed that his gameplay style would be "loose, confident, and comfortable."

"Obviously, nerves are going to be a part of the game, naturally, but just try to suppress that as much as possible and just have fun," Peter explained. "I feel like if I’m playing that way, that’s when I’m in my best element."

Reflecting on his time on The Traitors ("The most insane gameshow I’ve ever done. I frickin' love that"), Peter said Destination X viewers can probably expect the same loyal gameplay he displayed on the Peacock show.

"I can confidently say from The Traitors that I have always been a team player. I believe in loyalty and doing things the right way. Obviously, this is a competition and you want to win it, but I take pride in playing a certain way," Peter said. "When I give my trust to someone, I truly hope they’re giving it back to me. I don't do that with everybody, but when I do it’s huge. It’s how you make it far in a game like this."

How far will Peter Weber make it on Destination X now that he's joined? New episodes premiere on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.