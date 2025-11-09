Pete Davidson Hit Weekend Update for a Staten Island Ferry Chat: "We've Lost Millions"

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The friends gave a sheepish look at what their investment has yielded, and the cast alum also discussed his impending fatherhood.

Actor, comedian, and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson knows he's entered into a serious commitment that will demand years of his focus, and is as financially demanding as it is rewarding.

Also, he's expecting a baby.

Davidson returned to the "Weekend Update" desk during Host Nikki Glaser's November 8 episode, to join Colin Jost in responding to an article about the decommissioned Staten Island Ferry they bought in 2022. Specifically, a New York Times piece published October 20 that deemed the project "a money-losing fiasco."

Davidson was in fine, self-deprecating form during his visit, in which he and Jost talked about the ferry and his impending fatherhood with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost joke about their "money-losing fiasco" ferry purchase

"In case you're wondering why I had to do a show in Saudi Arabia, we're losing millions on this ferry," Davidson cracked at the top of his segment. "I assume that's what the article says. I can't spend five dollars on a paywall when I got a kid on the way, so..."

"Oh that's right! Congrats, Pete," Jost said, as the audience cheered and Davidson chimed in with an excited "Hell yeah!"

Pete Davidson and anchor Colin Jost during Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Davidson and Jost touched on Nike's recent marketing stunt involving the ferry, though they don't actually seem too concerned. "We even gave the boat a new name. You know, we thought 'the Staten Island Ferry' sounded too depressing, so now it's called the Titanic 2," Davidson said.

"That's right. And it's actually going very well. Recently, we got paid by Nike to put an ad on it for the New York City Marathon," Jost shared. The two want everyone to know they're not giving up.

"If Lorne Michaels has taught us anything, it's that you never, ever give up. Even if everyone says the time has come and Tina Fey is ready to take over," Davidson joked. He also shared a potential new business model aimed toward the lion's share of residents who didn't vote for NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

"Hey, Staten Islanders! Did you promise to move out of New York if Mamdani won, but have too many warrants in New Jersey and not enough guns for Florida? Well, welcome to New Staten Island! It'll have everything that makes Staten Island great. The pizza," Davidson said, ending the short list. "New Staten Island! We can't call it the Titanic anymore, since the people on this ship will actually love running into ICE."

When Davidson visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as recently as February 2025, he'd told Jimmy Fallon that "we're a lot closer than people think" to getting it operational, with their co-investors planning multiple bars and two entertainment venues on the vessel.

"You know, it's only been two years and people are like, 'I guess it's dead,'" Davidson told Fallon at the time. "And it's like... We need like $100 million! Give us a second!"

Pete Davidson shared he's "excited to be a dad" on SNL

"I'm just excited to be a dad, you know, and give it all the energy and enthusiasm I never had for this show," Davidson joked.

"I will tell you, on the other side, I definitely prefer having a kid to a ferry," Jost admitted.

Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt announced her pregnancy in a July 16, 2025 Instagram post. "Welp, now everyone knows we had sex," Hewitt joked in the caption.