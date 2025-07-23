Pete Davidson on Expecting a Baby with Elsie Hewitt: "It's My Dream to Be a Dad"

Pete Davidson Is Excited to Become a Dad, Reminisces on Watching Eddie Murphy Drop F-Bombs as a Kid

The Dog Man star told the Tonight Show Host he can't wait to see his girlfriend become a mom.

When Pete Davidson visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 22, Jimmy Fallon got right down to the topic fans of the Dog Man star want to know about this week: his impending fatherhood.

"The first thing I got to ask you, you have very exciting news: You're about to be a dad," Fallon said to Davidson, whose girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, broke the news that they were expecting in a July 16 Instagram post.

"Yeah. I did it!" Davidson joked, before getting sincere.

"It's my dream to be a dad, so I'm so excited," Davidson continued. "Elsie's excited. I'm excited, you know, to see her be a mom. So we're stoked."

Jimmy Fallon told Pete Davidson he'll be a "fantastic dad"

"I think you're going to be fantastic dad. I've seen you around kids, and you're just — you're so good," Fallon told his fellow Saturday Night Live alum.

"Oh thanks, man," Davidson replied. "It's the best! Everything else doesn't really matter anymore. It's nice!"

"You see them and you go, 'Oh, this is why I'm doing all this: to take care of these people," Fallon, who has two daughters with wife Nancy Juvonen, shared.

"I'm so excited," Davidson said.

Pete Davidson appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 137. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Fallon also chatted with Davidson about another upcoming (and non-human) project: His film The Pickup with another famous SNL alum, Eddie Murphy, and Fallon's Password colleague Keke Palmer. While Davidson admitted his first Eddie Murphy experience was watching him as Shrek's Donkey as a kid, he persuaded his mother to buy him Murphy's very adult Eddie Murphy Delirious standup special at 7 years old.

"And then we were in the car on the way home, and I'm like seven, and he's like, "(bleep) this," and "(bleep) that'," Davidson laughed. "And I was like, 'Whoa, Donkeys crazy!'" Still, his mom saw how much he enjoyed it during a "tough time" for their family — Davidson's father, firefighter Scott Mathew Davidson, had died during the September 11 terrorist attacks — and she let him keep it (so long as he didn't tell anyone).

"My mom's the best," the future dad declared.

Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt revealed their baby news

The world learned of Davidson's huge life update from an Instagram posted by model and actress Elsie Hewitt.

"Welp now everyone knows we had sex," Hewitt's caption read, as she shared a photo of the two cuddling in their underwear, Davidson's hand on Hewitt's stomach. Additional carousel entries in the post included the couple watching an Ultrasound and sharing the image of their growing fetus and other photos of the couple.

"These playdates about to hittttt," Davidson's longtime friend Machine Gun Kelly commented. See Hewitt's post here.

Davidson told E News that he and Hewitt "met through mutual friends."

""We weren't really looking for anything and we immediately were just like, 'Oh, wow,'" Davidson told the outlet. "I would say she's female me and I'm male her," he said, adding, "We just laugh all day."