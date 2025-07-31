Jim Carrey Did Something Brilliant to Punch Up Pete Davidson's "First" SNL Sketch

The Dog Man star was just 20 when he starred as a zombie alongside the comedy legend.

If you're going to star in a Saturday Night Live sketch as a brand-new cast member, you might as well do it alongside a comedy legend.

Pete Davidson joined SNL as a featured player in Season 40. It was 2014, the Dog Man star was just 20 years old, and he got the opportunity to work with some of the biggest comedians in the world. His fourth episode was hosted by Jim Carrey, and that's when Davidson got to debut what he described as his "first real sketch," that he both wrote on and starred in: "Zombie Apocalypse High School." In a July 2025 episode of Hot Ones, Davidson remembered the rush of emotions surrounding the moment.

"Jim Carrey was hosting, and I was so excited, 'cause he's Jim Carrey, one of the legends," Davidson said. "We wrote this sketch where it's like a zombie apocalypse. I'm his son. I'm clearly a zombie. He's not. The sketch bombed to high heavens, and it's a long one. It's like six minutes."

"There was one scene, one part where I was supposed to try to attack Jim, and he hits me with a bat, and that got a pop," he continued. "Jim is a comic, so he knows, 'If that works...' So the rest of the sketch, he just keeps whaling on me with this Nerf bat, and then it started to hurt. So at one point, as a zombie, I went, 'Blaaaghhh, no more.'

"It's online, if you want to watch a 20-year-old crumble with his idol," Davidson added.

Indeed it is — watch the sketch below.

[EMBED] <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WPNJOL50yv8?si=8Db9jFJb4_SyzVjT" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe> [/EMBED]

Jim Carrey and Pete Davidson are father and son in SNL's "Zombie Apocalypse High School"

The sketch aired October 25, 2014, and Davidson arguably downplayed how good it is. "Zombie Apocalypse High School" stars Carrey as a father just trying to get himself and his son into a safe zone that's manned by his son's former high school classmates. They'll take Carrey, but his son is clearly a zombie.

Carrey's character claims to be in total denial of his son's condition, but he's also feeding him bits of brain from his pocket and repeatedly hitting him with a bat, so it's likely he's got some idea.

Pete Davidson appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 137. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Knowing Davidson's love for Carrey, the father/son dynamic is sweet, aside from the bat part.

These days, Davidson himself is preparing for fatherhood. He and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt announced that they're expecting a baby on July 16, and he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show how he's feeling about the impending arrival.

"It's my dream to be a dad, so I'm so excited," he said. "Elsie's excited. I'm excited to see her be a mom. So we're stoked...Everything else doesn't really matter anymore."

If Davidson ever has trouble making the baby laugh, maybe he can try having Carrey come over and hit him with a foam bat? It worked once, so it might work again.

Watch "Zombie Apocalypse High School" from Season 40, Episode 4 above, and stream every season of Saturday Night Live on Peacock anytime.