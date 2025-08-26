Jimmy Looks Back on His "Vampire" Outfit on David Letterman: During Commercial Break

Margaret Qualley Tried to Set Up Her Mom and Bill Murray; Talks The Substance with Demi Moore

Pete Davidson Is Excited to Become a Dad, Reminisces on Watching Eddie Murphy Drop F-Bombs as a Kid

Pete Davidson Is Excited to Become a Dad, Reminisces on Watching Eddie Murphy Drop F-Bombs as a Kid

Pete Davidson Opens Up About Becoming a Dad: "Everything Else Doesn't..."

Pete Davidson is about to live out his dream — and he couldn't be more excited.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

In July 2025, the Saturday Night Live alum stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give fans an update on what he's been up to. The interview was barely underway when Jimmy Fallon asked him about the baby he's expecting with his girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt.

Davidson wasted no time explaining how becoming a father has been something he's looked forward to his whole life.

"It's my dream to be a dad, so I'm so excited, Elsie's excited," Davidson said. "I'm excited to see her be a mom, so we're stoked."

Pete Davidson appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 137. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

RELATED: Pete Davidson Details "Extensive Plans" for the Ferry He Bought with Colin Jost

The couple announced their pregnancy just days earlier in a July 16 Instagram post shared by Hewitt. ("Welp now everyone knows we had sex," she quipped in the caption.)

"I think you're going to be a fantastic dad. I've seen you around kids, and you're just — you're so good," Fallon told Davidson.

"It's the best," Davidson said about preparing for fatherhood. "Everything else doesn't really matter anymore — it's nice."

Pete Davidson removed approximately 200 tattoos from his body

Host Pete Davidson during the “I’m Just Pete” sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1845 on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

During his tenure on SNL, Davidson was famously covered in tattoos — a process he's in the middle of reversing. However, removing approximately 200 pieces of ink from his body is no small task. During a January 2025 visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he explained the process for anyone watching.

"I've been burning them off," Davidson said. "They're almost gone."

RELATED: Pete Davidson Tells Seth Meyers Why He "Teared Up" Rewatching His SNL Audition

"Is it painful?" Fallon asked.

"It's horrible," Davidson revealed, laughing. "They gotta burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks, and you can't get in the sunlight. And then you gotta do it, like, 12 more times. So, really think about that Game of Thrones tattoo you're thinking of getting, alright?"

So far, so good: Davidson is so pleased with the results that he recently appeared shirtless in an ad for clothing brand Reformation. In the photos (see them here), Davidson looks completely different from the tattoo-covered guy who was part of the SNL cast from Season 40 to Season 47.

Shop Tonight Show merch!