Pete Davidson's Chad Met His Dad Adam Sandler in This Cut-for-Time SNL Sketch

The former cast member's iconic character played catch in the afterlife with his father — whose name is Brad, of course.

When it came time for Chad, Pete Davidson's agreeable, not-so-bright Saturday Night Live character, meet his father in the afterlife, there was only one correct choice to play Dad: Adam Sandler.

SNL alum Sandler has returned to host the show only once, on May 4, 2019. And he paired up with Davidson — who's himself now a father-to-be in real life, as his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt confirmed in a July 16 Instagram post — in the cut-for-time pretaped sketch "Chad's Journey."

In it, Chad briefly dies after putting metal in the microwave. While EMTs work to revive him, Chad is given the choice by an angel (Mikey Day) to either go back to the living or reunite with his father, Brad (Sandler). Problem is, Chad is so chill that he goes along with any suggestion, so the angel really has to take charge here.

Pete Davidson's Chad dies in the sketch and meets his dad, Brad

Heaven's angel clearly has a vision for this father/son reunion, guiding Chad to a backyard where Sandler's Brad is waiting to play catch with him. Unsurprisingly, Chad and Brad are cut from the same cloth, so their conversation isn't exactly stimulating.

In fact, there's only one thing Brad wants to ask his son, and it's about...size.

Watch "Chad's Journey" from Season 44, Episode 19 below, and watch more bonus sketches on Peacock's SNL hub anytime.

Chad was created by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell

Pete Davidson's Chad appeared 11 times between 2016 and 2021, charming just about everyone he came across (while mainly offering an "Okay!" in conversation with his breathless admirer). It started when he was pool boy to Host and former cast member Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and he'd go on to accidentally woo characters played by Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Lopez, RuPaul, Jessica Chastain, and Adele.

Chad even participated in a bachelor auction where an eccentric billionaire (Kenan Thompson) paid $10 million for a date with him, went to Narnia, and was chased in the Scream-like "Chad Horror Movie" by a serial killer voiced by John Mulaney.

Chad Horror Movie

Chad was revived one last time in a pretaped sketch for 2025's SNL50: The Anniversary Special, co-starring original Not Ready for Primetime Player Laraine Newman visiting Studio 8H with Chad. It may seem like he came back to life, but it feels just as likely that Chad's now a ghost haunting SNL. RIP Chad, the world's greatest himbo.