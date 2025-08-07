Pete Davidson on How Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell Wrote SNL's Chad: "A Joke On Me"

Taylor Schilling Talks Reuniting with Natasha Lyonne for Poker Face and Her Struggle with Poison Ivy

The former cast member was confused when the character was first presented to him in 2016. "What is this?"

Pete Davidson may only have one recurring character from his time on Saturday Night Live, but at least it's a good one with an easy-to-remember catchphrase: "Okay."

The SNL alum stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on August 6 and talked about bringing Chad back to life for SNL50: The Anniversary Special. In the sketch, "Chad in 8H," original cast member Laraine Newman took a walk down memory lane in the SNL studio and encountered Chad, who casually wrought havoc around 8H.

"Chad's fun," Davidson told Meyers, giggling. "It's my one character that I got to do. In eight years of SNL, I had one character, but it's not a very flattering character! Everyone was so excited to see Laraine, and then I just have my shirt off..."

Davidson also told Meyers about Chad's origins. In short, he's arguably a Pete Davidson caricature.

Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell based Chad on Pete Davidson's go-to reaction

Pete Davidson during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 16 Episode 86 on August 6, 2025. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Davidson wrote "Chad in 8H" with Chad's creators, longtime SNL writing partners Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, who took inspiration from Davidson himself.

"I don't know if you know the origin of Chad, but it was a joke on me," Davidson explained. "'Cause that's how, if anybody ever gave me notes on set...I'd be like, 'Okay, cool!'"

"And then [Seidell and Day] brought it to the table, and I was like, 'I don't get this. Like, what the hell? What is this?' And I said the first okay, and everyone was dying. And I was like, 'I guess I really talk like that.'"

Pete Davidson first played Chad in Season 41

Chad debuted in 2016 with Season 41. At that point, the character was just named "Pool Boy," with April 16 Host Julia Louis-Dreyfus playing a housewife who hits on him. Chad has appeared in 12 sketches total, has died and come back to life multiple times, and broken countless hearts (he nearly caused a riot at a bachelor auction). He has also popped up in various genres, including romance, horror, and fantasy.

Pete Davidson as Chad during the "Chad in a Haunted Mansion" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 46 Episode 4 on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

In a 2021 Vanity Fair interview, Day and Seidell summed up their Chad philosophy.

"You basically can look at any movie style where there’s intensity or drama and just say, ‘What if Chad was there?’” said Day.

“What if there was a person who wasn’t wrapped in the drama?” added Seidell.

Davidson noted that "Chad" is "really a showcase for the host because they get to show off," since Chad is a man of so few words. Along with Dreyfus and Newman, his costars have included Benedict Cumberbatch, Saoirse Ronan, Jessica Chastain, John Mulaney, RuPaul, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, and Gal Gadot.