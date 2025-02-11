The Dog Man star says removing all his tattoos has been a "horrible" experience.

Pete Davidson Goes Shirtless in New Photos After Burning Off All His Tattoos

Saturday Night Live alum and Dog Man star Pete Davidson is known for many things: his sense of humor, appearances in movies like Good Burger 2 and Fast X, and his many, many tattoos.

Up until recently, Davidson had so much ink on his body — around 200 tattoos, to be exact. But in recent months he's decided to give his body a reset and "burn off" all his tattoos (his words, not ours). The process has been painstaking, he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, but he's satisfied with the results.

So satisfied, in fact, that Davidson stripped down for a new ad campaign with clothing brand Reformation. In the photos (see them here), Davidson appears shirtless, and it's evident his arms and legs are completely tattoo-free. He looks amazing, but it's definitely a change for the 31-year-old comedian.

Pete Davidson burned off all his tattoos: details

Host Pete Davidson during the “I’m Just Pete” sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1845 on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

"I've been burning them off," Davidson told Fallon about his tattoo removal process. "They're almost gone."

"Is it painful?" Fallon asked.

"It's horrible," Davidson said with a laugh. "They gotta burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for, like, six to eight weeks and you can't get in the sunlight. And then you gotta do it, like, 12 more times. So really think about that Game of Thrones tattoo you're thinking of getting, alright?"

"I was a sad boy," Davidson said recalling his tattoos, to which Fallon asked, "You would just think of something and get it [tattooed]?"

"Yeah," Davidson said. "It was a weird time. Everybody was getting tattoos, like, five years ago."

Davidson said he plans to keep "maybe two or three" of his tattoos but for the most part is "trying to clean-slate" his body.

Davidson's new animated movie Dog Man came out on January 31, 2025 and is now playing in theaters.

“It's a really fun, loud, layered character. I don't get a lot of opportunities to stretch like that,” Davidson told CBS News about voicing Petey, the movie's main character. "...It’s the best arc I've ever been given. Usually I'm in a movie for, like, nine minutes, and then shot in the face, so it was nice to have a full [arc]!”