Jimmy Fallon Revealed People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025 and He's Wicked-ly Handsome

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Jimmy Fallon revealed the news on the November 3 Tonight Show, as the Wicked: For Good actor gave his first interview as a newly-minted Sexiest Man.

Shiz University's hottest transfer is also People's 2025 Sexiest Man Alive.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Jonathan Bailey, star of both Jurassic World: Rebirth and the upcoming Wicked: For Good, has taken the magazine's annual coveted title, ending John Krasinski's reign and ushering in a new era.

Jimmy Fallon announced the news on The Tonight Show's November 3 episode, less than three weeks ahead of Bailey's return to Oz as Fiyero Tigelaar in the second half of 2024's Wicked Part 1.

"I'll give you some hints before we bring him out. His characters are often seen on horseback. He's a triple threat. He can act, sing, and dance," Fallon told the audience, ahead of making the big reveal: "Here he is, People's Sexiest Man Alive, Jonathan Bailey!"

Bailey's People cover was revealed on a giant screen as Bailey shared that it was an "honor of a lifetime," and jokingly thanked Fallon for "turning it down so I could be here." Fallon produced Bailey's second — even better? — People cover as they sat down, which finds Bailey shirtless and snuggling his adorable dog, Benson. Check that out here.

RELATED: Your First Look at Ariana Grande Singing "For Good" Will Give You Chills

Jimmy Fallon revealed Jonathan Bailey as People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

Bailey has been acting since he was a kid, but broke out in the UK with roles on shows like Broadchurch and Crashing. He became a huge star around the world in 2020 as Anthony, the eldest brother on the period romance series Bridgerton, whose love story with Kate (Simone Ashley) unfolded in Season 2. He still appears in the series to support the rest of his siblings finding love, but Bailey's career has skyrocketed in the meantime.

RELATED: Bowen Yang's Wicked Blind Audition on The Voice Deserved Way More Chair Turns

In 2024, Bailey made his debut as Fiyero, the dashing, unbothered prince who catches the eye of both Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked. He returns in the 2025 sequel Wicked: For Good, with Fiyero now leading the Wizard's guard and on the hunt for "Wicked Witch" Elphaba.

In between those releases, he starred with Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World: Rebirth. He played Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist sent on a covert mission to collect samples from dinosaurs for use in medicine. And his talents don't end at acting, singing, and dancing — he even played clarinet on his Jurassic movie's score!

Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum on Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises On Wicked. Photo: Giles Keyte/NBC

The two stars became very close during filming and showed off their chemistry while promoting the movie. During one particular interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Johansson was explaining what aspects Bailey shared with his character, and she ended up paying him some truly top tier compliments, fit for a Sexiest Man Alive.

"He has your sparkle and your enthusiasm and your passion," she said. "The wonder of him is definitely a quality you have."

Bailey also helped turn "slutty little glasses" into the hottest accessory of the summer, thanks to his character's thin-rimmed specs. He even almost got a kiss from Jimmy Fallon because who could resist the Sexiest Man Alive wearing slutty little glasses? You can watch that interview below.

Jonathan Bailey's Slutty Glasses in Jurassic World Rebirth Go Viral, Talks Wicked: For Good Trailer

RELATED: Watch Jonathan Bailey Play an Instrument on the Jurassic World Rebirth Soundtrack

Jonathan Bailey played coy over Wicked: For Good scene: "Listen: I don't marry and tell."

During the same Tonight Show interview where he and his glasses charmed Fallon, he was asked about a particular scene in the the first trailer for Wicked: For Good that shows Fiyero marrying Glinda. He couldn't comment, other than to say, "Listen: I don't marry and tell."

Of course, fans of the musical (and people with eyes) will know that Glinda isn't the only girl in Oz with her sights set on Fiyero, and he may or may not be gazing back. Like many things in the world of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the wedding may not mean what it appears to mean.

No matter what, it feels safe to assume that if Oz has the title of Sexiest Man Alive, Fiyero would also have it on lock.

Neither the Wicked Witch nor Glinda the Good were immediately available for comment, but we can't imagine they'd disagree.

Snag official Wicked merch: