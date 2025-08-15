Sarah Paulson made a surprise appearance in this 2023 tribute to youths on the internet.

Pedro Pascal Doesn't Want to Be Daddy in SNL's Hilarious Fancam Teacher Sketch

With Pedro Pascal as their teacher, the students of Saint Lawrence High School just couldn't help themselves.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

The Last of Us star hosted Saturday Night Live on February 4, 2023 and made great use of his status as internet boyfriend in "Fancam Assembly." The sketch starred Pascal as a teacher named Mr. Ben who's simply exhausted by his students' obsession with him, which they express via "sparkly fast romantic montages," Are fancams good, or are fancams totally inappropriate for students to be making about school staff? Mr. Ben just wants to know, and he doesn't quite understand the explanations.

"Don't worry, it just means your foot is always on our necks," explains a student played by Ego Nwodim.

"We make them because you're our beloved, and you have us in a chokehold," says a student played by Sarah Sherman.

"I'm confused," Mr. Ben says. "Is the way I ate this up a compliment because it was nom nom delish and had you gagged?"

Nwodim and Sherman confirm that's he correct and "so father, period."

RELATED: 9 Saturday Night Live Sketches That Were Turned Into Movies

"But if fancams are because I'm father, then why did you make fancams of Lunch Lady Paulina?" he asks.

"Because Paulina is mother!" says another student played by Bowen Yang. "We made it because she ate us up and left no crumbs.

RELATED: How to Request Saturday Night Live Standby Tickets

"Fancam Assembly" was written by Celeste Yim, Asha Ward, Mike Dicenzo, and Jake Norwind

Pedro Pascal appears on the "Fancam Assembly" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 48 Episode 12 on Saturday Feb 4th 2023. Photo: Will Heath / NBC

Mr. Ben suggests he might ban fancams from the school entirely, even though he knows it will make him unpopular.

"I want to be a cool teacher," he says. "I know I'm your bias and that I always munch on it, but I just don't get it. Why does your generation have to make everyone a celebrity? Why do you film everything?"

The language may make no sense, but the reason unfortunately does.

"It's 'cause COVID," says Yang.

"Because three years COVID made us online forever," says Sherman.

"Because COVID lock us down when we are 11, and now we are 14, so now we have to make you daddy," explains Nwodim.

"Because mommy works remotely all day and doesn't have time to eat it up no crumbs left," adds Yang. "So we made you daddy and Miss Jenny mommy."

When Miss Jenny turns out to be Pascal's real life best friend Sarah Paulson, it's hard to disagree. They are mommy and daddy, period.

Pascal has only hosted SNL once, but it was a memorable night that earned him an Emmy nomination for Guest Actor in a Comedy. He played Marcello Hernandez's protective mother, helped turn Mario Kart into a gritty HBO drama, and debuted a very silly accent inspired by an inside joke from the set of The Last Of Us.

In 2025, Pascal has already starred in The Last of Us Season 2, The Materialists, Eddington, and Fantastic Four: First Steps. He also appeared on SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration as Rinaldo, brother of Domingo. Here's hoping he pops up again when Season 51 premieres October 4.

Shop SNL merch