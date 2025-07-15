Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Scores Emmy Nomination for Peacock (DETAILS)

Four books, four movies, and now one very exciting Emmy nomination.

Bridget Jones is feeling the love from the Television Academy.

The nominations for the 77th annual Emmy Awards were announced on July 15, and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, released on Peacock on Valentine’s Day, nabbed a nomination for Outstanding Television Movie. The franchise now holds the unique distinction of receiving both an Emmy and an Academy Award nomination.

Renée Zellweger, who plays the titular character Bridget Jones, scored an Oscar nod for the original film 24 years ago, and it couldn’t have happened to a more awkward and charming heroine. She’s been kicking around and cavorting on screen through four movies so far, with fans literally growing up alongside her. She started out as a 30-something perennial “singleton” in the original film and book series, and we saw the progression of her journey in Mad About the Boy.

Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) and Roxster (Leo Woodall) appear in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025). Photo: Alex Bailey/Universal Pictures

What is Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy nominated for at the 2025 Emmys? The latest Bridget Jones original film from Peacock is nominated for Outstanding Television Movie.

The fourth installment picks up after Bridget’s husband, Mark Darcy, has passed away, and she attempts to navigate the complexities of modern dating as a single mom in her 50s. Hugh Grant reprises his role as her ex, Daniel Cleaver, who is now “Uncle Daniel” to Bridget’s children, though still a lothario who makes fun of Bridget’s “giant panties.” Emma Thompson returns as Dr. Rawlings, and there are even ghostly cameos by Colin Firth (as Darcy). With a powerhouse cast and so many endearing, bittersweet moments, Mad About the Boy was the sequel fans were hoping for. Spoiler alert: she’s still sporting those penguin pajamas.

Peacock heads into the Emmy ceremony with 19 nominations. Among them are The Traitors, which received nods for Best Outstanding Reality Competition Show, as well as for its host extraordinaire Alan Cumming. Natasha Lyonne from Poker Face scored a nomination for Outstanding Actress, and SNL50 (the show’s 50thanniversary extravaganza) earned a whopping nine nods in total for Beyond Saturday Night, a four-part docu-series, and The Homecoming Concert, which aired live from Radio City Music Hall.

The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are set for Sunday, September 14. You can watch and rewatch Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy ahead of the Emmys right here on Peacock.