Let the Death Race Begin in Wild Trailer For Peacock's Twisted Metal Season 2 (WATCH)

At long last, Peacock has confirmed what we've long suspected: Michael James Shaw will be playing Axel in the second season of Twisted Metal (the first three episodes of which debut July 31). We finally got our first look at the fan favorite character, who famously drives around with a pair of giant tires attached to his arms, in the official trailer for the new batch of episodes. The footage holds the promise of even more bops from the early aughts like that not-so-subtle Ludacris classic: "Move B****."

Axel, of course, is just one of several drivers participating in the high-stakes vehicular tournament hosted by the mysterious Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). His fabulous prize? One wish, no strings attached. John Doe (Anthony Mackie), Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), and newcomer Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda) hope to come out on top and end the inequality between walled cities and everyone living a paltry existence outside of them.

That's definitely a noble cause, but according to Mackie himself, “Everybody's a villain this season because we're in a tournament." After all, to win the contest (named after the show itself) is to see all of your competitors die in the process.

The Season 2 cast also includes Joe Seanoa and Will Arnett (as the body and voice of Sweet Tooth); Mike Mitchell (Stu); Patty Guggenheim (Raven); Tiana Okoye (Dollface, aka John Doe's long-lost sister); Richard De Klerk (Mr. Grimm); and Lisa Gilroy (Vermin).

"I'm excited for fans to see these characters come to life and see what makes them funny and what makes them heartbroken. I think it's gonna be fun to dive into these people," showrunner/executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith told NBC Insider in 2023. "It's gonna be fun to put them all in a [single] place at the tournament and have them interact. I'm excited about seeing how does Preacher react to Bloody Mary? How does Grimm react to Sweet Tooth?’ There’s a lot of really fun, interconenctive character headspace stuff that I'm really excited to dive into. It feels like a new toy box."

When does Season 2 of Twisted Metal premiere? The first three episodes of Twisted Metal Season 2 debut on Peacock Thursday, July 31. The subsequent nine installments will then premiere on a weekly basis through Thursday, August 28.

Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: PEACOCK

Axel (Michael James Shaw) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 3. Photo: PEACOCK

The Dolls Gang in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) and Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 3. Photo: PEACOCK

Stu (Mike Mitchell) and Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 3. Photo: PEACOCK

Mr. Grimm (Richard De Klerk) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 5. Photo: PEACOCK

John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 8. Photo: PEACOCK

Calypso (Anthony Carrigan) in Twisted Metal Season 2, Episode 11. Photo: PEACOCK

Mr. Grimm (Richard De Klerk), Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda), Chuckie Floop (Andre De Kim), Dollface (Tiana Okoye), Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), Dave (Johnno Wilson), John Doe (Anthony Mackie), Stu (Mike Mitchell), Deacon (Tyler Johnston), Raven (Patty Guggenheim), and Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa) standing together in Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

Dollface (Tiana Okoye) and John Doe (Anthony Mackie) in Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

Raven and Vermin in Twisted Metal Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/PEACOCK

Twisted Metal is executive-produced by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Anthony Mackie, Will Arnett, Marc Forman, Jason Spire, Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Hermen Hulst, and showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith.

