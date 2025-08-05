Big 12 College Basketball Coming to Peacock for 2025 Season: Details

Everything to know about NBC Sports’ new Big 12 Conference streaming deal — plus what it means for college hoops on your TV this fall.

Though it’s still months away, everyone’s already buzzing about the return of the NBA to NBC and Peacock in October. But thanks to a new streaming deal between the Big 12 Conference and NBC Sports, the pros won’t be the only ones gearing up for a major streaming boost when it’s finally tipoff time for the 2205-2026 hoops season.

Beginning this fall, Peacock will play host to a new season-long slate of Big 12 basketball games, featuring both in-conference and out-of-conference matchups that can’t be seen anywhere else. The just-announced addition of Big 12 action adds to a stacked Peacock college basketball lineup that features nearly 200 men’s and women’s games from the Big Ten, the BIG EAST, and more — many of which will be only be presented live on Peacock.

Big 12 college basketball coming to Peacock and NBC Sports

Ja'Vier Francis, #5, and J'Wan Roberts, #13, of the Houston Cougars during a game against the Florida Gators in the National Championship of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 7, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Under the all-new streaming agreement between the Big 12 Conference and NBC Sports, Peacock will offer a slate of 20 exclusive regular-season Big 12 men’s basketball games beginning with the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

This year’s inaugural Big 12 Conference action is only the start in a multi-year streaming agreement that will continue to feature a slate of 20 Big 12 basketball games — both in-conference and out-of-conference — as Peacock streaming exclusives in subsequent years to come.

Which college teams are in the Big 12 Conference?

The Big 12 Conference is in its 30th year as one of the nation’s premier college athletic conferences. Under the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark, last season, the Big 12 sent seven teams to the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including conference champion and regional No. 1-seed Houston, No. 3-seeds Iowa State and Texas Tech, No. 4-seed Arizona, No. 6-seed BYU, No. 7-seed Kansas, and No. 9-seed Baylor.

In all, the Big 12 fields teams representing 16 university programs. Big 12 members include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, and West Virginia.

“The Big 12 is thrilled to partner with NBC Sports and Peacock as we continue to expand access and coverage of Big 12 men’s basketball,” Yormark said as part of NBC Sports’ streaming announcement. “Alongside our portfolio of existing media partners, NBC Sports and Peacock will provide our league with unprecedented promotion and storytelling.”

How to watch Big 12 college basketball on Peacock

Big 12 men’s basketball is only one action-packed part of Peacock’s enormous overall lineup of live sports programming, headlined by simulcast streaming of NBC’s Sunday Night Football — primetime television’s No. 1 show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive seasons — and, beginning with upcoming NBA season, the launch of Sunday Night Basketball in early 2026.

Peacock’s wider sports coverage also features Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST men’s and women’s basketball, Notre Dame Football, the WNBA beginning in 2026, Premier League, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Whether you opt for Peacock's Premium or Premium Plus subscription plan, either will score you access to all of the platform's live sports streaming action.


