Peacock NBA Monday 2025 Tipoff Revealed: Dates, Teams & How to Watch

Peacock NBA Monday debuts October 27 with an exclusive doubleheader featuring some of the biggest stars in the game!

Rightly so, there's been a lot of fanfare about the triumphant return of the NBA to NBC for the first time since the 2001-2002 season. But NBC isn't the only place to find top tier NBA coverage from the NBC Sports team: there's also a world of hoops coming to Peacock.

Ahead of the release of the full NBA 2025/26 schedule on August 14, the league and NBC Sports announced some key dates highlighting some of the big time games in the year ahead. One of those key dates is the league's double-header tip off to the scintillating season-long action streaming exclusively on Peacock. Here's what you need to know!

Peacock NBA Monday debuts October 27 with an exclusive streaming doubleheader

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center on December 16, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City; Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket during the first half at Little Caesars Arena on February 24, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Luke Hales/Getty Images; Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

A new era dawns October 27 when Peacock NBA Monday debuts with an exclusive streaming doubleheader featuring some of the biggest names in the game.

Starting at 7 p.m. ET, live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, the best Eastern Conference team in the 2024/25 regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers, will face off against one of last year's surprise playoff squads, the Detroit Pistons, who made it to the post season for the first time since 2019.

The Cavs are led by returning All-Stars Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley, while the Pistons are looking fierce with former #1 draft choice Cade Cunningham surrounded by young upstarts Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Jaden Ivey. They've also gotten better with the solid additions of free agents Javonte Green and Caris LeVert.

After that stellar matchup, stick around for the second half of the stacked doubleheader, when the 2023 world champion Denver Nuggets visit their Northwest Division rival, the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET, live from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Both squads have viable MVP candidates; the Nuggs are led by arguably the world's greatest player, Serbian sensation Nikola Jokic, while the Wolves have their own dynamic playmaker, Anthony Edwards. Expect these two teams to be in the thick of things come playoff time!

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives the ball against Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 09, 2025 in Denver, Colorado Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

What is Peacock NBA Monday? On Monday nights throughout the NBA regular season, Peacock NBA Monday will feature up to three NBA games streaming nationwide. Each night of action will be preceded by a 30-minute studio program featuring NBC Sports' elite lineup of analysts.

When does the 2025 NBA season start on NBA on NBC?

The NBA and NBC also announced today the exact date for the much-anticipated return of the NBA on NBC (accompanied, of course, by the return of "Roundball Rock").

The NBA season officially tips off with a double header Tuesday, October 21 on NBC (and simulcast on Peacock) featuring Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets visiting reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors heading to Los Angeles to face LeBron James, Luka Dončić and the rest of the Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.

NBA announces first-ever quadrupleheader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Denver Nuggets on February 27, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The big-time NBA news came fast and furious this morning, as the league also announced its first ever Martin Luther King Jr. Day quadrupleheader on January 19, 2026. Here's the full schedule, featuring stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown, #1 pick Cooper Flagg, and more:

• 1:00 p.m. ET Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks (Peacock exclusive)

• 2:30 p.m. ET Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers (NBC/Peacock)

• 5:00 p.m. ET Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks (NBC/Peacock)

• 8:00 p.m. ET Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons (NBC/Peacock)



All NBA games presented by NBC Sports will stream nationwide on Peacock all season long.