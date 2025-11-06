Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

In bringing the page to screen, series creator Megan Gallagher made some changes to Irish novelist Andrea Mara's original story.

Peacock's All Her Fault Series Is a Little Different Than the Book — Here's How

In 2021, Irish mystery novelist Andrea Mara scored a bestseller with her gripping All Her Fault book. Set in the suburbs of affluent Dublin, it portrays any parent's nightmare as Marissa Irvine goes to pick up her son Milo at his playdate and finds he's not at the address she was given.

Universal Studios International optioned the book with actress Sarah Snook as an executive producer and Megan Gallagher (Wolf) as the executive producer/showrunner responsible for adapting the book into an eight-episode series (now streaming on Peacock).

As is always the case when adapting a book into a film or television series, changes from the page to screen are expected and necessary. Everything impacts how something is brought to life, from budget demands to creative updates. It can also stem from wanting to surprise audiences, especially book readers. In the case of All Her Fault, Gallagher stays very close to Mara's text, including the wild end to the story.

NBC Insider has a rundown of some of the biggest adjustments, in case you're curious. (Spoilers for Peacock's series below!) All eight-episodes of All Her Fault are streaming on Peacock now.

All Her Fault's setting changed from Dublin to Chicago

Milo Irvine (Duke McCloud) and Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) appear in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Novelist Andrea Mara is Irish, called Dun Laoghaire home for many years, and creates stories set in her home country. As is often the case when creating an adaptation for an international audience, locations change based on production needs and which locale best supports the onscreen story.

In the case of Peacock's version of All Her Fault, showrunner Megan Gallagher changed the location of the story to Chicago, Illinois which best supports the change of Marissa Irvine's career from a lawyer to the co-owner of a financial management firm with her long-time best friend, Colin Dobbs (Jay Ellis). They work amongst the financial markets of Chicago, and allows for a stronger juxtaposition between the city life and the suburban life that Marissa Irvine desperately tries to balance in her role as a mother, wife and business owner.

The book is told from three points of view, but the series favors Marissa Irvine's

Peter (Jake Lacy), Marissa (Sarah Snook), and Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña) appear in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Andrea Mara constructs her book's narrative to reflect the perspectives of three different women: Marissa Irvine, Jenny Kaminski (Dakota Fanning), and Josephine Murphy's mother, Irene Murphy. For the series, Megan Gallagher crafted the series to primarily represent the perspective of Marissa Irvine (Snook).

However, in certain episodes, we go inside Jenny Kaminski's household and see her difficult marriage with Richie (Thomas Cocquerel).

In In Episode 4, the narrative does something unique to the series when it allows the audience to experience a day in the life of Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña) and his son, a plotline that show creator Gallagher has shared was inspired by life with her own child, who is autistic.

And in the penultimate episode of the season, Josephine Murphy/Carrie Finch's (Sophia Lillis) perspective drives the episode as it stitches together all of the kidnapping players and how they connect to her life and plan to take Milo.

The streaming series doesn't have a mystery letter component

In Andrea Mara's book, she has a fairly substantial subplot revolving around letters being sent to Richie Kaminski. It helps solidify the cracks in Richie and Jenny's marriage, and eventually it's revealed they're being sent by Adeline, Richie's busybody mother. Gallagher removed the Adeline character entirely from this story, to make way for other characters.

Ana Garcia (Kartiah Vergara) and Carrie Finch (Sophia Lillis) appear in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

The series features a Detective Alcaras gender swap

Detective McConville (Michael Pena) during All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 4. Photo: Peacock

The biggest change to any of core characters in Mara's book to the series is the gender swap of the lead detective on the case.

In the book, the detective has the Irish name Detective McConville and she is a woman, which invites a rapport between her and Marissa Irvine. Gallagher's choice to cast Michael Peña as Chicago Detective Alcaras leading the investigation allows him to be an outsider, and keen observer of how the wealthy keep secrets from one another. He and his partner immediately see disparity in how the Irvines parent Milo, and how money allows some (like Jake Lacy's Peter Irvine) to outsource the care of their children.

The lack of money and resources in Alcaras' financial life also opens up the opportunity for series audiences to see what he has in common with someone like Marissa Irvine, and also how their lives don't afford them equal opportunities to provide for their children.

The house address where a stranger answers the door is different

While the address in the book is 14 Tudor Grove, the All Her Fault series has Marissa Irvine pulling up to Esther's house at 14 Arthur Avenue.

Milo Irvine is younger in the book

While Milo is four years old in Andrea Mara's novel, he is five going on six in the Peacock show. Interestingly, the actor who played him, Duke McCloud, was himself four years old when he started filming.

