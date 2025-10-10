Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

This twisty adaptation of Andrea Mara's novel comes to Peacock in November.

See the Gripping New Trailer for Sarah Snook & Dakota Fanning's All Her Fault

A parent's worst fear comes to life for Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) when her child goes missing in the riveting first look at All Her Fault, the Peacock original series premiering in November.

Based on Andrea Mara's 2021 bestselling novel of the same name, the much-anticipated All Her Fault trailer starts with Marissa arriving to pick up her young son Milo (Duke McCloud) from his first playdate but not recognizing the homeowner. Even worse, there's no sign of her child anywhere.

Streaming exclusively on Peacock with all eight episodes premiering November 6, All Her Fault is a nail-biter set in the contemporary Chicago area. As the star and executive producer, Snook leads an A-list cast featuring Dakota Fanning (Ripley), Jake Lacy (Apples Never Fall), Michael Peña (Jack Ryan), Sophia Lillis (I Am Not Okay With This), Abby Elliott (Saturday Night Live, The Bear), and Daniel Monks (Pulse).

Watch the full trailer here, and see the first images from the series, below.

Sarah Snook and Dakota Fanning star in tense All Her Fault trailer

The trailer for Peacock's All Her Fault opens ominously with a police investigator saying, "Ninety-nine percent of the time, when a child goes missing, it's a misunderstanding." But what about the times when it isn't?

Marissa (Sarah Snook) and Jenny (Dakota Fanning) appear in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Chicago suburban mom Marissa Irvine (Snook) is thrust into a surreal situation where her toddler son Milo has vanished but family and strangers alike seem to be laying blame on her.

Peter (Jake Lacy) appears in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

As the investigation unfolds, everything Marissa does — and doesn't do — comes under scrutiny and judgment. But the deeper the police investigation digs into her life and family dynamics, it becomes clear the culprit can only be someone from Marissa's most trusted inner circle. Murder, secrets, and lies come to light as Marissa's whole life is unraveling. Still, she swears, "I will do whatever it takes to get my son back."

Jenny (Dakota Fanning) and Richie (Thomas Cocquerel) appear in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Written and created by Megan Gallagher (Seizure, Wolf) with author Mara associate-producing, All Her Fault is a pressure-cooker of a mystery thriller that peels back the curtain on a seemingly normal suburban family and examines the darkness underneath. The race to find Milo reveals the cracks in the Marissa's seemingly perfect world.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Peacock's Gripping New Drama All Her Fault

Peter (Jake Lacy), Marissa (Sarah Snook), and Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña) appear in All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

As Detective Alcaras (Peña) suggests, “I think even good people can do bad things, if they’re pushed.”

See how everything unfolds when All Her Fault premieres on Peacock with all eight episodes on November 6, 2025.