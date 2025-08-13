Patrick John Flueger Twins with Marina Squerciati in the Tightest Black Tank Top

A happy accident just happened on set between two One Chicago fan favorites.

In an August 13 Instagram Story, longtime Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati posted a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and her on-screen husband Patrick John Flueger twinning in a delightful way.

As it turns out, the duo had a similar strategy for figuring out what to wear to work that day: throw on a black tank top and a pair of jeans! Both stars looked fantastic as they showed off their matching attire. In fact, they look just as gorgeous as they did during the Chicago P.D. season finale, which saw Squerciati's Kim Burgess finally tie the knot with Flueger's Adam Ruzek in the wedding event of the year.

"TV couples that twin always win. Eh????" read Squerciati's text overlay.

Marina Squerciati of Chicago P.D. posts herself and her co-star Patrick John Flueger in matching outfits on her Instagram story. Photo: Marina Squerciati/Instagram

However, the 41-year-old actress made sure to clarify that she and Flueger did not plan their twin outfits:

"This was done entirely by accident," she added at the bottom of the picture.

Moments like these are so much fun — and that's exactly how the stars of Chicago P.D. like it. In an October 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Flueger raved about his co-stars and crew.

"Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around," he explained. "Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: We are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

So, whether it was intentional or not, Squerciati and Flueger looked great, and fans will always take any on-set photos they can get. After all, the new seasons of Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med are still a few weeks away.

Speaking of which…

When do One Chicago shows come back?

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 3 "Safe Harbor". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC via Getty Images

Chi-Hards — the affectionate name given to devoted One Chicago fans — have had one date circled on their calendars for some time now: Wednesday, October 1.

That's when Season 14 of Chicago Fire, Season 13 of Chicago P.D., and Season 11 of Chicago Med will all premiere on NBC.

From that point forward, fans can tune in every Wednesday to get their fill of Windy City action. The official One Chicago schedule for the 2025-2026 television season is as follows:

8/7c: Chicago Med

9/8c: Chicago Fire

10/9c: Chicago P.D.

As always, new One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the day after they air on Peacock.