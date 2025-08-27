Margaret Qualley Tried to Set Up Her Mom and Bill Murray; Talks The Substance with Demi Moore

Password Is Coming Back for Season 3: What to Know

Password is coming back for a third season!

In August 2025, NBC announced the fan-favorite game show would be renewed for Season 3 — here's everything fans need to know.

What is Password?

A contestant, Jimmy Fallon, Keke Palmer, and Laverne Cox on Password Season 2 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

An updated version of the classic game show that was a staple on American television in the 1960s, each episode of the new Password features a recurring player (a position usually held by Jimmy Fallon) teaming up with contestants against another celeb/guest duo. Teams race to guess the secret password after trying to decipher one-word clues.

Of course, there are big cash prizes up for grabs for contestants to win in each episode.

Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon will return to Password Season 3 as co-hosts

Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon pose for a photo at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon FYC event at the Pacific Design Center on April 14, 2024. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC

Yes, Keke Palmer and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon are back to helm Password Season 3.

"We couldn't be more excited to return to Password," Fallon and Palmer said in a joint statement. "It's the only show where you get to lock eyes with a total stranger and think, 'OK, based on absolutely nothing, we're going to bet that you understand that when one of us says 'fluffy,' we mean 'pillow.'"

"We love working with each other so much and are taking it to another level this season with bigger guests, wilder guesses, and guaranteed laughs," the statement continued.

Palmer won an Emmy Award in 2023 for Outstanding Host for a Game Show thanks to her work on Password.

“Wow. That is so exciting thank you so much. I’m really just so thankful, I’m almost speechless. I want to thank the people who allowed this to happen, thank you to Jimmy Fallon thank to NBC,” she said during her acceptance speech, per Deadline.

When is the Season 3 premiere of Password?

No premiere date has been revealed yet, but stay tuned!

"Password has really connected with audiences, blending nostalgic charm with a modern twist," Sharon Vuong, EVP of unscripted programming at NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement. "We're delighted to pick up a new season and continue our partnership with everyone's favorite resident player, Jimmy Fallon, and our phenomenal host, Keke Palmer. This season promises to deliver more of the unforgettable humor and surprise gameplay that audiences have come to love."