Who’s on the U.S. Olympic Diving Team? Meet the Athletes Going to the Paris Games

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Trials are underway in Knoxville, Tennessee, and only the best of the best will be diving headfirst into the Summer Games in Paris to vie for the gold.

Trials kicked off Monday, June 17, 2024, at the University of Tennessee’s Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, beginning with the Women’s Synchronized 3m Preliminaries and Finals. Trials will wrap Sunday, June 23, 2024, with the Men’s 3m and the Women’s 10m Finals, where 11 of 12 quota spots will be fulfilled, making up the elite team that will go on to represent the red, white, and blue in France’s capital for the Summer Games between July 26 and August 11, 2024, broadcasting live on NBC and Peacock.

Read below for an updated list of which divers are making Team U.S.A. as trials continue.

Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon qualify for the Summer Games

Silver medalist Sarah Bacon of the United States pose during the medal ceremony for the Women's 1m Springboard Final on day two of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships at Nambu International Aquatics Centre on July 13, 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Best friends Kassidy Cook, 29, and Sarah Bacon, 27, are the first divers to qualify for the U.S. Diving Team after beating Olympic hopefuls Alison Gibson and Krysta Palmer in the Women’s 3m Synchronized Springboard event. The 2024 Games will mark Cook’s second trip to the Olympics since placing 13th at the Rio Games in 2016, and Bacon’s first following a series of injuries.

Notably, Bacon was the Team Trials’ only athlete to never before qualify for the Olympics.

Only two divers (one pair) are able to qualify for the 3m Synchronized Springboard event, meaning this is the end of the road for Gibson and Palmer as a partnership. The pair previously beat Cook and Bacon during the 2020 trials and later placed eighth at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

At Monday’s event, Cook and Bacon, who’d placed fourth at the 2023 World Championships, led with more than 30 points on their competition with a score of 629.82 across five Preliminary and five Finals dives.

Kassidy Cook dives during the Women's 3 Meter Preliminary round of the AT&T USA Grand Prix Diving at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatics Complex on May 6, 2011 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

“I’m just so excited to be back on that stage,” Cook told NBC. “I’ve been through a lot, and we’ve been through a lot as a team. Injuries, COVID, just having to bounce back from a lot.”

Where to Watch the Olympic Diving Trials

Olympic Diving Trials will continue on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, with Preliminaries and Finals for the Men’s Synchronized 3m and Women’s synchronized 10m, all of which can be viewed live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

The full schedule of diving events can be found on the NBC Olympics page.