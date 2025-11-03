Where to Watch Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks - NBA on NBC Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The NBA on NBC is lighting up the boards on Tuesday nights with back-to-back basketball doubleheaders all throughout this still-young NBA season. On tap in this week’s November 4 early game — part of two featured matchups on NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday — is an Eastern Conference showdown between the Atlanta Hawks and the visiting Orlando Magic.

How to Watch Watch NBA on NBC on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Even though it’s early days yet, there’s plenty on the line as the Magic make the quick trip northward to face off against their in-division rival in Atlanta. Both of these teams have gotten off to slowish starts through their first regular-season games, and a November 4 win will go a long way toward sorting the overall pecking order in the Eastern Conference’s Southeast Division — where both Orlando and Atlanta reside.

RELATED: NBA on NBC & Peacock Broadcast & Pregame Team: Who's Who? Everything to Know

How can you catch the game? Keep scrolling for all you need to know!

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: How to watch Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock

Desmond Bane #3 of the Orlando Magic dribbles the ball against Nickeil Alexander-Walker #7 of the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Kia Center on October 24, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Rich Storry/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic face off against the Atlanta Hawks for their second meeting of the NBA regular season on Tuesday, November 4. Tipoff time is set for 8 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast live on both NBC and Peacock.

Things could get interesting on Tuesday for both the Magic and the Hawks. November 4 marks the second time this season that the two division rivals have gone head to head, after the Hawks bested the Magic by a 111-107 score when they faced off in Orlando on October 24.

RELATED: The Full 2025-2026 NBA on NBC and Peacock Schedule

Since then, Atlanta has at least temporarily lost the services of PG Trae Young — the Hawks’ four-time NBA All-Star. Young suffered a right knee sprain in Atlanta’s October 29 road win against the Brooklyn Nets, and his playing status has remained day-to-day. Orlando, meanwhile, is playing catch-up after launching out of the regular-season gate with only one victory through their first five games. But with star forward Paolo Banchero (the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year) healthy and active, the Magic will be looking to even the odds against a Hawks squad that could be without its best player.

The Magic-Hawks contest will arrive as the first of two November 4 games in NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA doubleheader. Later that same evening, things switch over to the West Coast for an 11 p.m. ET showdown between reigning NBA champs the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers, with both NBC and Peacock carrying the game live.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!