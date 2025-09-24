Everything to Know About Oregon's New Starting Quarterback Dante Moore

Every new college football season brings a fresh crop of stars, and it's not surprising that one of them is leading the offense for the Oregon Ducks. In just the past couple of years, the Ducks' quarterback crop has included Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, both major offensive stars who've gone on to the NFL, and now a new face has risen to take over under center: Dante Moore.

This week on Big Ten Saturday Night, Moore faces the biggest test of his career so far when the sixth-ranked Ducks heads to Happy Valley to take on the third-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions, live on NBC and Peacock. It'll be a chance for the rising star to prove himself on a national stage, but who is Dante Moore? Why should you be watching him as this season progresses? Let's take a closer look.

Who is Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore?

Quarterback Dante Moore, #5, of the Oregon Ducks

Born in Ohio, Dante Moore exploded onto the national football scene in high school, when he played quarterback for Detroit, Michigan's Martin Luther King High School. His high school career included two consecutive state championships and a selection to the All-American Bowl, and by the time he was ready to commit to a college, Moore was named the number one football recruit in the nation by Sports Illustrated.

Though he initially committed to play for Oregon, Moore shocked the college football world in late 2022 when he flipped his commitment just days before signing, choosing instead to play for former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly at UCLA. During the Bruins' 2023 season he played in nine games and started five, notching a 3-2 record as a starter. After his freshman season with UCLA, Moore elected to enter the transfer portal, and went back to his original commitment, Oregon.

Dante Moore in Oregon

Moore spent his first season with the Ducks as a backup behind starter Dillon Gabriel, himself a transfer from Oklahoma. Moore played briefly, completing seven passes across three games, but never started in 2024, and watched as Gabriel led the Ducks all the way to a Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Beginning his redshirt sophomore season in Oregon this season, Moore was named the starter, and so far he's played absolutely lights-out for the Ducks. He's 4-0 in starts, completing nearly 75 percent of his passes, with nearly 1,000 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception. That puts him on pace to be a potential Heisman trophy contender by the end of the season, and makes him one of the most productive and exciting quarterbacks in college football right now.

But of course, now the real tests begin. As Moore and the Ducks hit the road to face Penn State, the college football world will be watching to see if the young quarterback has what it takes to lead his team in one of the sport's toughest environments, against one of the nation's toughest teams. Gabriel and the Ducks beat Penn State in the Big Ten Championship last season, so the Nittany Lions will be out for revenge. Can Moore handle them just like his predecessor?

Find out when the Oregon Ducks play the Penn State Nittany Lions September 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock's Big Ten Saturday Night.