Oregon's Glow-in-the-Dark "Mummy Duck" Uniforms Unveiled for Penn State "White Out" Game

In keeping with their storied tradition of rocking boundary-smashing uniforms for big games, the Oregon Ducks are back at again after unveiling their eerie “Mummy Duck” kits ahead of their primetime “White Out” showdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions this weekend on NBC and Peacock.

Like many an excellent ensemble that Oregon football has showcased over the years, the “Mummy Duck” is an exquisite, statement-making piece, dripping with details. And, boy, is it something to behold.

Check out the Oregon Ducks new glow-in-the-dark "Mummy Duck" uniforms

Oregon has posted a full Instagram photo shoot showing off the new jersey variant, check it out right here.

Modeled by Oregon’s already imposing tight end Kenyon Sadiq, the white “Generation O” “Warp Speed” jersey, coupled with the black “Fly Era” pants and helmet ratchet up the intimidation factor, but that’s only the beginning. The real terror enters the gridiron when the lights go out.

For this marquee contest, a highly anticipated Top 10 rematch of last year’s Big Ten Championship Game, Nike’s designers swung for the fences by adding a myriad of phosphorescent accessories that will literally glow when Penn State's Beaver Stadium goes dark. Including "Mummy Duck" Nike Vaporposite cleats as well as logo-embedded leg, arm and head wraps, the luminous portions will simulate the ghastly bandages of, you guessed it – a mummy. Even the gloves come fashioned with the same striking pattern and a fearsome glow-in-the-dark “Mummy Duck” logo at the base of the palm.

While Oregon’s fans may have desired the squad’s signature “Stormtrooper” wrap, considering this is the “White Out” game after all, legions of Duck faithful will be in for a treat when they lay eyes on the “Mummy Duck” uniforms in action. Traveling three time zones away from your home turf demands being clad in something truly special, and the boys from Eugene will have just that. When your opponent’s house can pack in 106,000 screaming fans, what could be more rewarding than canceling out Penn State’s sea of white with some haunting flashes of Oregon green?

A view of the stadium before the White Out game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Washington Huskies at Beaver Stadium on November 9, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

When is the “White Out” Game between Penn State and Oregon?

Penn State will host Oregon at Beaver Stadium in the “White Out” game September 27 on Big Ten Saturday Night. Kickoff for one of college football’s biggest games of the year starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the epic clash between the No. 3-ranked Nitanny Lions and the No. 6-ranked Ducks live on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

