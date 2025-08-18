The Osso Brothers Deliver Hand Balancing Like You've Never Seen It Before! | AGT 2025

The longtime Judge is all smiles in this pic ahead of the AGT Season 20 Live Shows.

One of Simon Cowell's Dogs Literally Looks Bigger Than Him in This Epic Photo

Just days before the America's Got Talent Live Shows are set to kick off, Season 20 Judge Simon Cowell took to social media to wish his fans well — and show off his adorable dogs.

In an August 10 Instagram carousel, the 65-year-old music mogul shared a collection of photos, including one where he's all smiles with his four pups: Squiddly, Diddly, Daisy, and Pebbles. Pebbles, his German Shepherd, somehow looks bigger than Cowell himself in this snap. Check out the carousel for yourself, below.

"Wishing everyone a nice weekend," Cowell captioned. "From me, Squiddly, Diddly, Daisy, and Pebbles."

In January 2024, Cowell announced on Instagram that Pebbles was the newest member of his family, and fans were instantly obsessed. "Our family has had a new arrival ..." he wrote alongside two precious photos of the pup getting acclimated to her new home.

Cowell seems to be utterly relaxed as the AGT Live Shows approach. It looks like his dogs have been helping him recharge and prepare for the AGT Season 20 Quarterfinals premiering on Tuesday, August 19.

When do the AGT Season 20 Quarterfinals begin?

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara during America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Acts are locked in, the Judges are ready, and now all that's left is for AGT fans to sit back, relax, and enjoy the dramatic moments to come during the Season 20 Quarterfinals. (And remember to vote, of course.)

All eyes will be on the Acts as they perform live each Tuesday in two-hour Quarterfinals episodes beginning August 19 at 8/7c — only on NBC. As always, a one-hour Results show will air at 8/7c the following evening, serving as a recap of the previous night's action.

The Quarterfinals will continue each week until the Semifinals begin on Tuesday, September 16, with a Results show airing on Wednesday. The competition culminates just one week later, on Tuesday, September 23, with the Live Finals and the always-dramatic Results show airing on Wednesday, September 24.

In other words, AGT fans should prepare themselves for a whirlwind next few weeks.