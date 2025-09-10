Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Desk Sgt. Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) appear in Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 11 "In The Trenches: Part 1".

An Official One Chicago Podcast Is Coming with Exclusive, Behind the Scenes Access

Calling all ChiHards: the One Chicago universe is about to get even bigger with the release of the official One Chicago Podcast.

Fans of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med will now get the chance to tune into behind-the-scenes stories, cast revelations, and episodic deep-dives, all perfectly timed to enhance the upcoming seasons of the One Chicago shows. The One Chicago Podcast will grace fans with 28 electrifying episodes, dropping weekly and designed to satisfy every fan's craving for connection with these Windy City heroes.

Whether you're a fan of the blood-pumping rescues or the gripping character storylines, the One Chicago Podcast is the ultimate companion to the new season lineup. Learn everything you need to know about the One Chicago Podcast, below:

The One Chicago Podcast is hosted by P.D. producer Brian Luce

At the helm of the One Chicago Podcast is Brian Luce, a former Chicago police officer turned technical advisor and producer for Chicago P.D. Luce joined the franchise during the debut season of Chicago P.D., when he served as a technical and script advisor, leveraging his 27 years in law enforcement and 18 years as an undercover officer with the Chicago Police Department to build believability for the Intelligence Unit.

Luce has served as producer for P.D. since 2017. Now he'll step front and center as the official podcast host, drawing on his insider knowledge and on-the-ground experience to give viewers insights into each episode.

When does the One Chicago Podcast premiere? The first two episodes of the One Chicago Podcast will drop on Thursday, September 18, two weeks ahead of the return of One Chicago Wednesdays. After the October 1 premiere, new podcast episodes will debut every Thursday, the perfect post-episode debrief.

What to expect from the One Chicago Podcast

From actors reflecting on memorable moments to crew members revealing how they create those mind-boggling rescue scenes, the One Chicago Podcast promises access to the juiciest corners of the Windy City franchise.

Per the official statement, the One Chicago Podcast will “take listeners behind the scenes of Universal Television, Wolf Entertainment, and NBC’s hit One Chicago brand, featuring candid in-depth conversations with the cast and crew who are integral in bringing the shows to life. The official One Chicago Podcast will reveal exclusive perspectives and share personal stories, highlighting the tight-knit culture that has flourished on set in the Windy City where the shows are filmed."

The podcast will feature exclusive interviews with stars such as P.D. fan favorite Jason Beghe and Chicago Fire icon David Eigenberg, as well as with writers, showrunners, and crew.

How to listen to the One Chicago Podcast

Tuning in to the One Chicago Podcast is simple. Chihards can subscribe to the 28-episode series now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. As if that wasn't exciting enough, video versions of select episodes will be released on NBC’s One Chicago YouTube channel.

Don't miss out on the action fueling this exciting new podcast. The One Chicago series return on Wednesday, October 1, kicking off with Chicago Med at 8/7c, followed by Chicago Fire at 9/8c and Chicago P.D. at 10/9c on NBC. Each series also airs the next day on Peacock.