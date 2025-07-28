NBC's One Chicago Fall 2025 Premiere Dates Are Revealed (DETAILS)

Ripley Is Unresponsive When He Gets Pulled from a Well | Chicago Med | NBC

For over a decade and counting, NBC's One Chicago franchise has brought the heat with high-stakes drama, jaw-dropping emergency scenarios, and beloved first responders across Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med.

Whether these heroes are saving lives in the ER, battling an inferno on the frontlines, or protecting the city's streets, the One Chicago franchise has built a loyal following of Chi-Hards. Thanks to its seamless blend of heart, humor, and juicy crossover moments, viewers can't get enough of the drama in back-to-back episodes of the three Dick Wolf series. Now, after months of anticipation, NBC has announced when Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med will return to primetime.

Nothing beats a Wednesday night spent with Windy City heroes, and fans can't wait to catch up with the P.D. Intelligence Unit, Gaffney doctors, and fearless faces at Firehouse 51. Learn all about the fall 2025 return of the One Chicago series, below:

When will the One Chicago shows premiere this fall? Season 14 of Chicago Fire, Season 13 of Chicago P.D., and Season 11 of Chicago Med will all premiere Wednesday, October 1 on NBC. Chi-Hards won't want to miss it as the Windy City heroes return to serve up new seasons of first responder action.

Where to watch the new seasons of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med

After the October 1 premiere of the One Chicago series, new episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. will air on Wednesday nights on NBC. Chicago Med kicks off the Windy City charge at 8/9c, with new episodes of Chicago Fire following at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. finishing off the night at 10/9c.

New One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the day after they air on Peacock.

While waiting for the fall premieres of the One Chicago shows, you can stream every episode of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. on Peacock. Whether you want to relive some of the medical madness of Gaffney Medical Center or catch up on some of latest drama unfurling in Firehouse 51, Peacock is the best place to relive the most action-packed Windy City rescues.

Derrmot Mulroney, who joined the Chicago Fire cast in Season 13, told NBC Insider he feels "blessed" to be part of the One Chicago family as Chief Dom Pascal. "They, as a group, as a community, literally as a family, welcomed me with wide open arms," Mulroney said in a 2024 interview, adding, "I can't tell you how touched I am at how this show operates and how these guys are already a team."