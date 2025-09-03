Premiering October 1, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. fans get a glimpse at what's to come in an intense trailer.

A First Look at This Season's One Chicago Reveals Baby-Daddy Drama and New Faces

The first look trailer for the return of One Chicago Wednesdays has arrived, and it's already setting the stage for what promises to be a high-stakes watch.

Season 14 of Chicago Fire, Season 13 of Chicago P.D., and Season 11 of Chicago Med are all gearing up to return on October 1, and fans can now enjoy a preview of the action, heartbreak, and grit that lies ahead. For the Firehouse 51 crew, it looks like more rescues and harrowing twists and turns are on the way. Over at Gaffney Medical Center, Chicago Med doctors continue to balance medical chaos with gripping workplace drama. And for Chicago P.D.'s fearless Intelligence Unit, the team is ready to confront some new threats to keep the city safe.

Together, these Windy City heroes elevate Wednesday nights on NBC, and the trailer teases just how big the fall premieres will be. Whether it's a new first responder settling into the mix or a juicy crossover among franchise fan favorites, Chi-Hards are excited to jump back in.

Watch the full One Chicago trailer, below.

Big reveals are coming to Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

One Chicago. Photo: NBC

The new trailer wastes no time diving into the thrills of each series.

On the Chicago Fire front, the trailer highlights the heart-pounding missions led by Firehouse 51 and its fearless Chief, Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney). He tells the crew: "This is the time when the best show what they're made of. And if I learned one thing, you are the best. So let's show this city how it's done."

Meanwhile, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) interacts with Firehouse 51 newbie Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente), who is sure to shake things up this season.

Many Med fans were left reeling after the Season 10 finale when Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) began navigating an unexpected pregnancy. The father of Hannah's child remains a mystery. Is it her ex-boyfriend, Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell)? Or could it be Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber), the close colleague she visited in the finale's moments to say she needed to talk?

In the trailer, viewers see Ripley confront Hannah over the development, setting a tension-fueled stage at Gaffney.

"You're pregnant?" Ripley asks Hannah outside an elevator. "How could you not tell me?!"

Fire isn't the only series getting some fresh blood this year. As seen in P.D. highlights, new Intelligence Unit officer Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) will grow accustomed to a new post during an unsettled time, connecting with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

"You all work real well together," Eva tells the P.D. crew. "A real Brady Bunch vibe." Voight, of course, has his sights on the Intelligence Unit regaining their badges after the blood-pumping Season 12 finale. And he's willing to fight for his squad's honor back.

"There are consequences to my team being benched: lives lost," Voight warns in the trailer.

Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D Season 12 Episode 5; Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) on Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 2; Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC; George Burns Jr/NBC; George Burns Jr/NBC

Chi-Hards can't wait to check in on these Windy City heroes as One Chicago Wednesdays return.

