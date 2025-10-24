On Brand Episode 7: Jennifer Garner Mixes It Up for KitchenAid, 4 Contestants Go Home

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Four contestants said goodbye in the October 24 episode, which means tighter competition in the October 31 finale.

Warning: The recap below contains spoilers for On Brand's October 24 episode!

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon just shook up the cast in a major way ahead of the October 31 season finale.

In Episode 7 of Jimmy Fallon's marketing competition show, the eight remaining creatives were presented with an assignment from KitchenAid, the kitchen appliance company best known for their iconic stand mixer. On Brand's competitors got to work directly with Jennifer Garner on a campaign pitch to promote a new product line that's a major departure from the beloved mixer: cordless, light, portable tools to help make food on the go.

Garner's high-wattage presence was pressure enough, but on top of that, the contestants were informed that their KitchenAid pitches and executions would determine who'd move on to the finale and who would be sent home.

Only four would compete in the season finale, which means four people would be eliminated at the episode's end, which changes the game completely.

So who won, who went home, and who got to get in bed with Jennifer Garner? Get the details below.

On Brand's competitors' "unplugged" KitchenAid pitches

The creatives met with KitchenAid VP of Brand and Product Marketing Gaby Tartaret and Global Marketing Director Chad Ries, who asked for a "digital series" to promote KitchenAid Go. They were told that their digital series would feature a celebrity influencer. They had no idea who sat up in Fallon's office, but The Last Thing He Told Me star Garner busied herself with a giant rubber band ball while she waited for her cue.

CMO Bozoma Saint John reiterated that four contestants would be heading home after this campaign, and Fallon added that whoever wins this account will be the only one with a guaranteed spot in the finale.

Azhelle Wade kicked things off by announcing that she's pregnant to everyone's joyful surprise, and used her busy life to introduce her idea of using the products to make anything, anywhere. She pitched a series called "Yeah, But Can You Make It On a..." which would feature a celebrity or influencer attempting to prepare dishes in unusual places.

Elijah Bennett suggested a series in which a celebrity or influencer connected with people on the street about their creative outlets. Lauren Karwoski, who is primarily a travel journalist and influencer, pitched a show in which celebrity guests are handed KitchenAid Go products and asked to make a dish while literally on the go in the passenger seat of a car.

Sabrina Burke pitched cooking outside, and was critiqued for not featuring the products enough, while Mahiri Takai was inspired by dads sharing recipes with each other. Ryan Winn suggested a series related to untethering and unleashing one's true self, and Saint John was a tad confused by his conflicting imagery.

Bianca Fernandez pitched a dating show where contestants use the products to make a dish to impress their date, and Pyper Bleu emphasized the products' use in small spaces by pitching "Breakfast in Bed With...," where guests would literally make breakfast in bed. Ultimately, it was Bianca and Pyper's pitches that were chosen.

Who won the KitchenAid account in On Brand episode 7?

Bianca.

For Bianca's dating show, Garner served as the host, while Bianca "dated" three eligible bachelors (Ryan, Elijah, and an extra). Elijah won Bianca's heart with a literal heart-shaped dish, and the video turned out cute and fairly simple. She was critiqued for not focusing on the unique selling point of the appliances — their lack of cords — enough, as they sat on a table like a plug-in appliance.

Pyper's concept of Breakfast in Bed got chaotic, in both good and bad ways. Garner was effortlessly charming as she juiced oranges and shared family stories with host Mahiri, but the KitchenAid execs said it all felt "a little forced."

The pitch battle was lively as Bianca and Pyper critiqued each other's concepts, but in the end, Bianca won the account and the guaranteed spot in the finale.

Four contestants went home in On Brand's October 24 episode

Aside from Bianca, only three contestants could continue on, and Fallon and Saint John chose Pyper, Mahiri, and Ryan. That meant that Elijah, Sabrina, Azhelle, and Lauren were all sent home.

All four finale competitors have multiple wins under their belt, and Bianca, Ryan, and Mahiri stood out as frontrunners from the very first challenge. Ryan took home the very first win for his Dunkin' merch, Mahiri won both Southwest Airlines and Marshall's, Bianca won Sonic, and shared the Captain Morgan team win with Ryan.

Pyper was also on the winning Captain Morgan team, and she won her only individual challenge in Episode 6 with Pillsbury. However, Fallon informed the Brooklyn artist that she's been on more winning teams than anyone else in the competition. That included Ryan's team in Episode 1, and Mahiri's team in Episodes 2 and 3, along with her wins in Episodes 5 and 6. Pyper may be the dark horse who has a chance to beat her more experienced competitors.

"In this business, a lot of times, strategists lead," Saint John told Pyper. "It's important to know that it's possible to lead from an artistic standpoint."

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon's finale, featuring a campaign for TheraBody, airs Friday, October 31 at 8/7c on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.