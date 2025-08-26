Margaret Qualley Tried to Set Up Her Mom and Bill Murray; Talks The Substance with Demi Moore

The Cast for On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Has Been Revealed: See the Full List

With $100,000 on the line, could you think of a clever and creative way to market some of the best-known products in the world? That's the questions faced by "10 everyday Americans" hired by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon for his new reality competition series On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, which will see the contestants take on a series of marketing challenges featuring real products and real companies.

Joining Fallon to oversee it all is Bozoma Saint John, former Chief Marketing Officer for Netflix — and current cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The contestants will come up with everything from taglines to commercials to jingles, pitching to executives and designing brand activations and product launches. It's the chance of a lifetime, and these are the contestants who are in it to win it:

Azhelle Wade: a toy industry veteran known as “The Toy Coach”

a toy industry veteran known as “The Toy Coach” Bianca Fernandez: a Gen-Z, former pre-law student who pivoted to brand strategy.

a Gen-Z, former pre-law student who pivoted to brand strategy. Pyper Bleu: from Brooklyn; has an art collective and clothing label background.

from Brooklyn; has an art collective and clothing label background. Sabrina Burke: a longtime real estate professional who made a career switch to marketing.

a longtime real estate professional who made a career switch to marketing. Lauren Karwoski: a former journalist who loves solo travel and uses her experience now to work on campaigns.

a former journalist who loves solo travel and uses her experience now to work on campaigns. Elijah Bennett: from Chicago; a film graduate and ghostwriter.

from Chicago; a film graduate and ghostwriter. Ryan Winn: owns a smaller marketing agency in Nashville.

owns a smaller marketing agency in Nashville. Dr. Rajesh Srivastava: a marketing professor.

a marketing professor. BT Hale: a devoted father of three who also emcees at country bars.

a devoted father of three who also emcees at country bars. Mahiri Takai: founder of Men’s Fashion Week Dallas.

What is On Brand with Jimmy Fallon about?

Bozoma Saint John and Jimmy Fallon appear on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1. Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Read the official description for On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, below:

In each episode, the On Brand Agency creatives will work with a major brand in need of a big idea for a massive, high-priority campaign – from creating earworm jingles and unbelievable activations to producing the most quotable commercials and must-have merchandise. They will have unprecedented access to the client's businesses before pitching their vision to a brand representative, along with Saint John and Fallon, with only the best ideas moving on to proof of concept and the opportunity to see their campaign brought to life on the national stage after each episode.

In a final big assignment, one visionary will be named the best in the business, given a cash prize and provided the experience of changing the cultural landscape. All the creatives will truly need to flex their innovative muscles to turn the unfinished into the unforgettable. The only rule? The best idea wins.

"I love branding, I love marketing, I love the world of advertising, and I think there are a lot of people out there who do as well," said Fallon in a statement. "This show lets the audience and our contestants get a peek behind the curtain of how campaigns for some of the biggest brands come together and what goes into making them. It's exciting."

When does ​On Brand with Jimmy Fallon air?

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon premieres on Tuesday, September 30 at 10/9c and airs Tuesdays and Fridays, with the second episode premiering on Friday, October 3, at 8/7c.