Bozoma Saint John's Special Story Behind the Engagement Ring from Her Boyfriend Keely

The RHOBH star told new best friend Jimmy Fallon about her fiancé's surprise journey across the world.

Before Bozoma Saint John kicked off the promo tour for her new NBC show, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, she got the surprise of her life from boyfriend Keely Watson: a proposal.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who plays a mentoring role as Chief Marketing Officer on Fallon's new marketing competition show, revealed her giant engagement ring during her September 29 interview on The Tonight Show.

"That ring is gorgeous," Fallon noted.

"So there's a story behind this," Saint John said. "So a few years ago, on two separate trips, I bought these two pieces of jewelry from India that I wear constantly."

RELATED: Bozoma Saint John's Major Marketing Career, from Uber to On Brand

She pointed to two jeweled rings on her hand, and singled one out.

"This one is actually a replica of my friend Priyanka Chopra Jonas' ring," she explained. "Because when I went to her wedding, I asked her jeweler to make me one, sort of like as a 'I love myself' gift. So when Keely was getting ready to propose, he went to India to get this ring. He went all the way to Mumbai."

Bozoma Saint John's engagement ring was custom made in Mumbai

Keely Watson actually documented his trip in a video on Instagram.

"The ring represents more than just a piece of jewelry," he wrote. "It's a testament to our unique love story; our journey together; and our bright future."

He worked with custom jewelers in Mumbai to create a "gorgeous, beautifully crafted 8.43 carat diamond engagement ring set in 18k gold," and proposed on August 29. According to People, the proposal took place at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, and was filmed for RHOBH. There were 14 dozen roses ordered for the event, plus a mega bouquet of 100 roses, and Watson got help from Saint John's daughter Lael with curating the guest list.

RELATED: The Cast of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Has Been Revealed: See the Full List

Bozoma Saint John appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallow Season 13 Episode 4 on Monday, September 29, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Jimmy Fallon gave On Brand co-star Bozoma Saint John a "hot," "spicy" engagement gift

Fallon helped his co-star and new best friend mark the occasion with a little gift, inspired by a dinner they had in Times Square.

"There's a note, it's from Jimmy. It's like, 'Congratulations Boz and Keely, I wish you many years of happy marriage,'" Saint John said. "And then in parentheses, it's like, 'Keep it spicy.' I was like, well, Jimmy's been married a long time. He knows how to keep things spicy, so I'll take the advice. And then I open up the package and it's four bowls of pepper soup."

"Hot, hot soup," Fallon agreed.

The pair explained that the last time Saint John was on The Tonight Show, back in March, she and Fallon dined at the African restaurant Lagos afterward.

Keely Watson and Bozoma Saint John appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 21 “The Finale”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"We were there for three hours," Saint John said. "We ate everything. And to Jimmy's credit, he did eat everything I ordered for him, including the pepper soup. But he almost died."

"It's the hottest soup I've ever had," he said. "And I've been on Hot Ones. This is like Da Bomb [hot sauce] heated up and put in a bowl."

RELATED: What Is On Brand with Jimmy Fallon About? The Tonight Show Host Shares What to Expect

Then, they ordered drinks, which were "literally on fire," Fallon said, "So the soup was hot and my drink was on fire."

"You survived," Saint John joked. "And now you are African."

Fallon shared that he reached out to Saint John after his wife Nancy Juvonen saw her on RHOBH and thought she was perfect for On Brand. She's not only a reality star, but she's got 25 years of marketing industry experience at places like Netflix, Uber, and Apple.

Now, she's also friends with Jimmy Fallon.

"I found a new friend in Boz," he said at the top of the Tonight Show episode. "I love her."