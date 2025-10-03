Addison Rae Reacts to Her Viral "Hi Drated" Video and Reveals Her Justin Bieber Chant (Extended)

Ten contestants vied for a campaign that let them wrap a whole plane — and at the end of the episode, there were nine.

On Brand Contestants' Southwest Pitches Aimed High, But Who Went Home in Episode 2?

In Episode 2 of On Brand With Jimmy Fallon, NBC's new marketing competition series, the ten competitors were challenged to come up with a campaign for Southwest Airlines' two new upgrades to their cabins: three more inches of legroom, and assigned seating. Last week, their Dunkin' challenge was all about a physical product. This week, it required highlighting amenities and features.

As Southwest's Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Whitney Eichinger joined host Jimmy Fallon and On Brand's Chief Marketing Officer, Bozoma Saint John, contestants heard how the brand has cultivated a self-aware and fun reputation. As such, they were encouraged to keep it light and positive. Eichinger specifically asked for a "playful and innovative" campaign and a tagline that would get customers excited about flying.

Here's who did well, who took risks, and who ended up going home after On Brand Episode 2.

On Brand's first Southwest challenge was all about legs

Presenting ads at an airplane hangar, contestants presented a wide range of creative ideas. Sabrina Burke kicked it off with her romantic take, handing out chocolates and flowers and explaining, "this campaign is all about the love of Southwest Airlines: 'you had me at more legroom. Assigned seating is icing on the cake.'"

Pyper Bleu appears on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 2 "Southwest Airlines". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Pyper Bleu confused the panel at first by dressing as a flower and stepping into a pot, but when she revealed that she'd outgrown the pot and presented her tagline — "we've got that growth mindset" — it actually made a lot of sense. Mahiri Takai's idea was to make the customer into a superhero who had defeated "no legroom," explaining that when he travels, he feels like a hero for carrying all the bags his family had sworn they weren't packing.

Lauren Karwoski pitched that your flight is your kingdom, making your seat your throne, so claim it with extra legroom, while Dr. Raj Srivastava struggled to find a specific hook, pitching simply "more legroom, more space, more Southwest."

Bianca Fernandez found a clever strategy in three side-by-side stories of three larger-that-life personalities that needed a little "extra." A gym bro who needed extra room, a sad girl who needed the privacy of an assigned window seat, etc. BT Hale, however, got caught up in his "big pitch energy" idea, which was fun to watch yet failed to connect to Southwest.

Elijah Bennett appears on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 2 "Southwest Airlines". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Azhelle Wade, Elijah Bennett, and Ryan Winn ran into the issue of pitching three similar concept. Azhelle's ad showed disembodied legs in seats clamoring for an "encore," while Elijah also had a disembodied leg getting "a leg up." Ryan's featured a pair of legs that "deserved attention," but his presentation stood out from the pack because he removed his own pants to get his idea across.

Ultimately, Eichinger selected Ryan, Bianca, and Mahiri's ideas, and they became the project leaders for the next part of the challenge.

Southwest's plane wrap presented unique challenges

For the group challenge, the three teams had to translate the winning ideas into plane wraps that could be seen, and understood, from afar. Taking everyone's feedback into account, Ryan used a variety of legs to decorate his plane, placing them under the first section of windows to humorously emphasize the legroom.

Mahiri and his team decorated their plane in the comic book style of his superhero campaign, but Bianca had trouble translating her idea into a plane wrap, focusing so hard on the word "space" that she turned the aircraft into a rocket complete with astronaut imagery that Bozoma Saint John pointed out would be confusing to the customer.

Mahiri ultimately won the challenge, sparing his teammates from elimination.

The cast appears on On Brand with Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 2 "Southwest Airlines". Photo: David Holloway/NBC

Who went home in On Brand episode 2? BT Hale. He was the first competitor to be sent home on the show. Fallon and Saint John informed him that in addition to performing poorly in the Dunkin challenge, he didn't seem to be keeping up with the others during the Southwest pitch, either. This came despite everyone liking him on a personal level, making the goodbye that much harder.

Stream the first two episodes of On Brand With Jimmy Fallon on Peacock now, and don't miss On Brand Episode 3 on Tuesday, October 7, at 10/9c on NBC.