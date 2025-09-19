Jimmy Fallon's On Brand Costar Bozoma Saint John "Talks to God" Every Morning

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The executive and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wakes up extra early to start her busy days.

Bozoma Saint John is a busy TV star and marketing professional, but she manages to always make time for herself and her "homie," God.

Saint John is not only a star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and founder of an international hair care line, but she's also Chief Marketing Officer of NBC's new competition reality show On Brand with Jimmy Fallon. And according to a recent feature in Business Insider, her extremely-packed day gets started at 5:30 am.

"I've consistently woken up at 5:30 am throughout my career to pay, meditate, or read — without checking emails or texts," she told Business Insider. "I find that my ideas are very clear at that time in the morning, when I do a lot of praying. It's when I go to God. I'm usually thinking about something that I want to do and trying to get my mind on the right track."

Bozoma Saint John calls her morning prayer "a conversation"

While Saint John doesn't always meditate on the same topics, as she says "prayer is a conversation."

"Sometimes, I ask for things. Most of the time, I pray for discernment so that I can make the right decision or ask God to help me better understand a situation," she explained. "Sometimes, I ask for helpers to show up so that I can solve an issue quickly, but mostly it's a conversation. Often, I feel like God is a homie and I'm just talking to God like I would talk to one of my girlfriends."

After a nice 7 am workout, Saint John's workday begins with meetings for her haircare line, Eve by Boz. She has teams in the U.S. and Ghana, so her morning is full of calls across the world.

In the afternoon, Saint John starts with "anything creative," or related to her role with On Brand. When she's filming RHOBH, her afternoons and evenings are often dedicated to filming, with "work calls and meetings" squeezed in where possible.

Bozoma Saint John is a single mother to 16-year-old Lael

If she's not having dinner for the show, she's having an early meal with daughter Lael.

"Even though I'm out on a reality TV show, I'm very much an introverted homebody," she said. "I'd rather be snuggled on the couch with my daughter watching a show than out at a club or a restaurant. I only have two gears. Either I'm in sweats and Jordans, or I'm in sequins and stilettos."

Saint John goes to sleep by 9:45 pm, but not before watching TV. The former CMO of Netflix is a lover of historical fiction, sci-fi, and reality TV, and keeps up with all the Real Housewives, until it's time to clock out.

"I don't look at my phone after I go upstairs, so most people in my life understand that I'm not going to answer something after 8:30 pm or before 9am," she said. "If you need to get me outside those hours, it better be an emergency."

Watch Bozoma Saint John on On Brand starting September 30

Saint John, whose marketing career includes roles at Apple, Uber, and Netflix, will appear alongside Jimmy Fallon as a mentor, judge, and chief marketing officer of On Brand. The reality competition show challenges a group of 10 creatives to pitch and execute marketing campaigns for major brands like Dunkin' and Southwest Airlines.

On Brand With Jimmy Fallon premieres on Tuesday, September 30 at 10/9c and airs Tuesdays and Fridays, with the second episode premiering on Friday, October 3, at 8/7c.