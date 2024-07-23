Olympic Taekwondo 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

After toppling a queen, an up-and-coming star is poised to bring home the gold for the U.S. in taekwondo.

Four American taekwondo athletes will try to chagi and chigi their way to the top of the podium at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The martial art, which translates to “the art of kicking and punching,” dates back to the Three Kingdoms Period of Ancient Korea and is the dominant martial art form practiced in Korea. Although the first Olympic taekwondo competitions were usually won by Korean athletes, that’s changed in recent years. At the 2012 London Games, gold medals were awarded to athletes from eight different nations.

South Korean athletes will be vying to get back to the top at the Paris games, after not winning a single gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in the sport for the first time ever.

The U.S. has won a total of 10 taekwondo medals (three of those gold) since the sport started at the Games in 2000 and is ranked third on the all-time list for both total medals and gold medals. But the U.S. struggled to medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with Anastasija Zolotic bringing home the only gold for Women 57kg. But an up-and-coming star might be able to change all of that.

Key athletes to watch

Anastasija Zolotic became the first U.S. woman to win Olympic taekwondo gold in Tokyo. But the reigning champ lost her bid at the trials to 18-year-old Kristina Teachout, who will now compete in the 67kg division in Paris. The young athlete already won a bronze medal at the 2023 Pan American Games and is expected to make a splash in France.

“When I got introduced to the Olympic sparring, that’s when I fell in love with fighting,” she told Space Coast Daily. “I like how I can physically push myself. It’s challenging. I enjoy the competitiveness within the sport with other people, and the competitiveness within myself.”

Mexico's Leslie Soltero, Haiti's Ava Lee, Chile's Claudia Gallardo and US' Kristina Teachout pose during the podium ceremony of the women's kyorugi -67kg final taekwondo event during the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Contact Sports Centre of the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, on October 22, 2023. Photo: JAVIER TORRES/AFP via Getty Images

The first athlete to secure a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic taekwondo team, CJ Nikolas is another rising star to keep an eye on. He’s widely believed to be a medal contender, after winning silver at last year’s World Championships. He also won a gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games. He’s currently ranked second in the men’s 80kg weight class, according to NBC Olympics.

“I genuinely, in my heart, I feel like I am the best in the world,” he said in an interview with NBC Bay Area. “But it’s a matter of putting it together on that day,a and believing once I get on that mat.”

How to watch taekwondo at the Paris Olympics

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for Olympic taekwondo events

Wednesday, August 7

3:00 a.m. ET: W 49kg, M 58kg Prelims

8:30 a.m. ET: W 49 kg, M 58kg QF & SF

1:30 p.m. ET: W 49kg, M 58kg Bronze/Gold Finals

Thursday, August 8

3:00 a.m. ET: M 86kg, W 57kg Prelims

8:30 a.m. ET: M 68kh, W 57kg QF &SF

1:30 p.m. ET: M 68kg, W 57kg Bronze/Gold Finals

Friday, August 9

3:00 a.m. ET: W 67kg, M 80kg Prelims

8:30 a.m. ET: W 67kg, M 80kg QF&SF

1:30 p.m. ET: W 67kg, M 80kg Bronze/Gold Finals

Saturday, August 10

3:00 a.m. ET: M 80+kg, W 67+kg Prelims

8:30 a.m. ET: M 80+kg, W 67+kg QF & SF

1:30 p.m. ET: M 80+kg, W 67+kg Bronze/Gold Finals