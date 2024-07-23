Olympic Sport Climbing 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Get all the information on where and when to watch all of the sport climbing competition at the Summer Games in Paris.

At the 2024 Summer Olympics, sport climbing will showcase strength, strategy, speed, and power and pack wall-to-wall thrills.

Climbing made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 with a single men’s event and single women’s event that both used combined results from three disciplines. There is speed, where two climbers race side-by-side up a sloped wall; bouldering, where problem-solving across set routes is key; and lead, which challenges athletes to climb as high as possible in a fixed time.

For Paris, there are two events per gender: a standalone speed event and a combined event for bouldering plus lead, NBC Sports reportst.

Key athletes to watch

Team USA's sport climbing squad features six athletes in the pursuit of gold. Colin Duffy, 22, has the distinction of being the lone two-time Olympian on the Paris climbing squad.

The Colorado resident was the youngest member of the USA climbing team in Tokyo 2020, where he finished in seventh-place in the men’s combined.

Colin Duffy of Team United States of America during the Sport Climbing Men's Combined Final on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Aomi Urban Sports Park on August 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Duffy climbed his way to Paris with a silver medal win at the 2023 World Climbing Championships. “I’m excited to give it another go at this Olympics, and hopefully make more in the future,” he told the Denver Post.

Emma Hunt, a 21-year-old athlete from Georgia, also secured her spot in Paris for her Olympic debut with a silver medal at the sport climbing speed event at worlds in August.

In a Style Blueprint interview, she said she’s excited that speed climbing is separated from the other two climbing disciplines.

“I always call speed climbing vertical running,” she said. “It’s very technical, powerful, and requires a kind of perfection.”

Joining Duffy and Hunt in the City of Light are four Americans who qualified for their first Olympics by winning sport climbing events at the Pan American Games in October, NBC Sports reported.

Watch for Natalia Grossman, 23, Jesse Grupper, 27, Piper Kelly, 24, and Samuel Watson, 18, as they all hit the wall in the quest for gold.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more.

Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for sport climbing events

Monday, August 6

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Combined: Semifinal (Bouldering)

7:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Speed: Qualification

Tuesday, August 6

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Combined: Semifinal (Bouldering)

7:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Speed: Qualification

Wednesday, August 7

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Combined: Semifinal (Lead)

6:35 a.m. ET: Women’s Speed: Final

Thursday, August 8

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Combined: Semifinal (Lead)

6:35 a.m. ET: Men’s Speed: Final

Friday, August 9

4:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Combined: Final

Saturday, August 10

4:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Combined: Final