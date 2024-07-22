Olympic Golf 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Team USA tees up for glory as a star-studded field of golfers is set to go for gold in Paris.

As the world anticipates the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, golf fans have a lot to look forward to as some of the top players in the world are set to compete at Le Golf National in Guyancourt.

Golfers qualify based on their official world rankings, with countries allowed a maximum of four players if all rank within the top 15, along with potential national qualification criteria and a guaranteed spot for the host country.

Read more about the golfers heading into Paris 2024.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

Key athletes to watch

The U.S. men are sending the maximum four golfers to the tournament: world no. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele (no. 3), Wyndham Clark (no. 5), and Collin Morikawa (no. 7). Schauffele took home gold at Tokyo 2020.

“It's super special – it's always an honor to represent your country in any given tournament or event, so it was really cool to share this with my family, the history and what the Olympics mean to my Dad, after winning the gold medal,” Schauffele said, when asked about his experience at Tokyo 2020 and upcoming Paris 2024.

Scottie Scheffler of the United States looks on prior to The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 15, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“Playing for your country is always extremely exciting and it will be pretty surreal doing it on the Olympic stage,” Scheffler told Team USA. “It’s also good bragging rights for people that tell me golf is not a sport – I can say it’s an Olympic sport."

On the women's sde, top-ranked Nelly Korda is returning to the Olympic field. A two-time Olympian, Korda won gold at Tokyo 2020.

Nelly Korda of the United States tees off on the 11th hole during the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 14, 2024 in Evian-les-Bains, France. Photo: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

"I'm honored to represent the United States once again on the Olympic stage this summer in Paris," Korda, 25, said in a USA Golf news release. "Winning the gold medal in Tokyo was a dream come true and an incredible highlight to my career."

Lilia Vu (no. 2) and Rose Zhang (no. 9) will join Korda on Team USA. Zhang won her LPGA Tour debut in June 2023. She was a two-time NCAA champion while attending Stanford University in 2022 and 2023, per Team USA.

Learn more about the athletes headed to the Games on NBC's Olympics website.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for golf events

Thursday, August 1

3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Round 1: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Men's Round 1: Part 2

Friday, August 2

3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Round 2: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Men's Round 2: Part 2

Saturday August 3

3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Round 3: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Men's Round 3: Part 2

Sunday, August 4

3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Final Round: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Men's Final Round: Part 2

Wednesday, August 7

3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Round 1: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Women's Round 1: Part 2

Thursday, August 8

3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Round 2: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Women's Round 2 Part 2

Friday, August 9

3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Round 3: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Women's Round 3: Part 2

Saturday, August 10

3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Final Round: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Women's Final Round: Part 2