Olympic Field Hockey 2024: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

If you crave games of speed, agility, and tactical skill, then field hockey may just be up your alley. Largely a mainstay at the Olympics since 1908 (it wasn't included in the 1924 Paris Games) field hockey is characterized by rapid ball movement, intricate passing, and goal-scoring, and the 2024 Paris Olympics will be no different.

While there will be both a men's and women's tournament, the United States has only qualified in the women's field. Entering the Games as the 13th-ranked squad in the world, the U.S. women find themselves in a challenging group that will include matches with Argentina (world no. 2), Spain (no. 7), Australia (no. 4), Great Britain (no. 6), and South Africa (no. 18), according to NBCOlympics.com.

Key athletes to watch

Twenty-year-old Abby Tamer will be making her Olympic debut and grew up in an athletic home; her father Chris Tamer, played 11 years in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, and Atlanta Thrashers. Her mother, Keely Libby, was a player on the University of Michigan’s field hockey team in the 1990s, per Team USA. Tamer helped lead American to earn silver medal at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Amanda Golini of Team USA Women's Field Hockey at Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped during the Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games on October 26, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

“Calling my family competitive would be an understatement,” Tamer said. “We always had the Olympics on, whether it be the Summer or Winter Games, and we would watch most of the events,” Tamer said. “I had just started playing field hockey during the 2016 Rio Olympics, so that was the first time I had really followed the USA team there.”

Co-captain Amanda Golini, 29, is one to watch at the games. Golini won a bronze medal with the U.S. team in 2017 at the Pan American Cup. She also secured helped a bronze medal at the Pan American Games in 2019, per NBC Olympics.

Joining Golini as co-captain is Ashley Hoffman, another player on the bronze-medal winning team from the 2019 Pan American Games. Hoffman was a recipient of the 2019 Honda Award, given annually to standout female collegiate athletes, for field hockey.

Another standout from the team is Kelsey Bing. Before playing field hockey, her mother introduced her to the sport after Bing participated in club soccer. Today, Bing is a 2016 Women's Junior Pan American Games silver medalist, and 2019 Pan American Games bronze medalist.

Learn more about the athletes headed to the Games on NBC's Olympics website.

How to watch

Every day during the Summer Olympics, NBC will offer fans at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track and field, and more. Considering the time difference (Paris is six hours ahead of the U.S.’s eastern time zone), fans will be able to watch the day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. NBC will also deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show each night, providing three hours of must-see entertainment.

In addition, every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock, which will be home to an innovative Olympics hub that will include "curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated in-depth hubs for nearly 40 sports, medal standings and an interactive schedule."

Complete schedule for field hockey events

Saturday, July 27

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Great Britain vs. Spain

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Belgium vs. Ireland

6:45 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. South Africa

7:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Australia vs. Argentina

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Germany vs. France

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: India vs. New Zealand

1:45 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Argentina vs. USA

2:15 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. France

Sunday, July 28

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Belgium vs. China

4:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Germany vs. Japan

6:45 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. South Africa

7:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Great Britain vs. Spain

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Germany vs. Spain

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Belgium vs. New Zealand

1:45 p.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. France

2:15 p.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: South Africa vs. Great Britain

Monday, July 29

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Ireland vs. Australia

4:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Japan vs. China

6:45 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: India vs. Argentina

7:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Spain vs. USA

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Great Britain vs. Australia

11:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: South Africa vs. Argentina

1:45 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Germany vs. Netherlands

2:15 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: France vs. Belgium

Tuesday, July 30

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Spain vs. France

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: South Africa vs. Germany

6:45 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Great Britian vs. Netherlands

7:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Ireland vs. India

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Argentina vs. New Zealand

1:45 p.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Australia vs. Belgium

Wednesday, July 31

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Argentina vs. Spain

4:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: South Africa vs. Great Britain

6:45 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: France vs. Germany

7:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. USA

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Belgium vs. Japan

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Germany vs. Netherlands

1:45 p.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Spain vs. South Africa

2:15 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. China

Thursday, August 1

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: India vs. Belgium

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: New Zealand vs. Australia

6:45 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: France vs. Great Britain

7:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Argentina vs. Ireland

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: USA vs. Great Britain

11:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Spain vs. South Africa

1:45 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Japan vs. France

2:15 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Argentina vs. Australia

Friday, August 2

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: China vs. Germany

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. Spain

6:45 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Belgium vs. Netherlands

7:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Australia vs. India

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: New Zealand vs. Ireland

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Belgium vs. Argentina

1:45 p.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: France vs. South Africa

2:15 p.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Great Britain vs. Germany

Saturday, August 3

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Great Britain vs. Argentina

4:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. Japan

6:45 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. Spain

7:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: USA vs. South Africa

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: China vs. France

1:45 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Germany vs. Belgium

Sunday, August 4

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 1

6:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 2

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 3

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 4

Monday, August 5

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 1

6:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 2

11:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 3

2:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 4

Tuesday, August 6

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Semifinal 1

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Semifinal 2

Wednesday, August 7

8:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal 1

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal 2

Thursday, August 8

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Bronze Final

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Gold Final

Friday, August 9

8:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Bronze Final

2:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Gold Final