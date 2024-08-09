Looking Back at Closing Ceremony Performances, Including the Spice Girls, George Michael

Debate gives voters ‘a chance to look’ at differences between Trump and Harris: Democratic lawmaker

Jimmy Fallon and Mike Tirico are set to commentate NBC's coverage of the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony, which is set to feature displays from acrobats, dancers, and famous French bands, like Phoenix and Air.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Closing Ceremony is fast approaching and shaping up to be a memorable celebration of the Summer Games.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon's very own Jimmy Fallon and NBC Sports broadcaster Mike Tirico will co-host NBC's coverage of the Ceremony alongside Terry Gannon and former Olympians Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski.

Audiences have thoroughly enjoyed watching athletes compete in a myriad of sports throughout the past two weeks, and the Closing Ceremony is shaping up to be the perfect way to end the competitions. Artistic Director Thomas Jolly has shared a preview of the event, which is being described as a futuristic and whimsical display that includes multiple celebrity performances.

"Featuring over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists, this visual spectacle will bear the signature of artistic director Thomas Jolly. An original soundtrack, new interpretations, musical performances and the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture. Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future," per Olympics.com.

Thierry Reboul, executive director of the event, also confirmed that French bands Phoenix and Air will be performing on Sunday, according to Variety.

Throughout history, numerous Olympic Closing Ceremonies have been distinguished by their unforgettable performances and symbolic moments, making them some of the most memorable events in Olympic history. Continue reading to explore past Olympic Closing Ceremonies leading up Sunday's celebration.

2016 Rio Olympics

The 2016 Rio Olympics Closing Ceremony were held at the iconic Maracanã Stadium and were a vibrant celebration of Brazilian culture and the spirit of the Olympic Games. The event featured a colorful blend of music, dance, and artistic performances that showcased Brazil's rich cultural heritage.

Julia Michaels & Kygo

Kygo and Julia Michaels perform during the Closing Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium on August 21, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

During the Closing Ceremony, Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo and American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels delivered a memorable performance of their song "Carry Me" at Maracanã Stadium.

Caetano Veloso, Anitta & Gilberto Gil

Caetano Veloso, Anitta, and Gilberto Gil perform during the opening ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 5, 2016. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP

During the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony, Brazilian music icons Caetano Veloso, Anitta, and Gilberto Gil brought a taste of Brazilian culture to a global audience. The trio performed "Isso Aqui, O Que É?" and were joined by a vibrant marching band, creating a festive samba atmosphere.

2012 London Olympics

The 2012 London Olympics was a groundbreaking event that showcased athletic excellence and British culture — notable moments included Usain Bolt defending his title as the fastest man alive by winning the 100m and 200m sprints, Michael Phelps becoming the most decorated Olympian in history, and the "Super Saturday" for Team GB, when the host nation won six gold medals in a single day. The Games were praised for their organization, inclusivity, and the "Inspire a Generation" legacy. The Closing Ceremony celebrated the nation's rich musical heritage with performances from iconic British artists, including the Spice Girls, George Michael, The Who, and many others.

George Michael

George Michael performs during the Closing Ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012 in London, England. Photo: Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

George Michael, who later died in December 2016, delivered a memorable performance that captivated the 80,000-strong audience. Dressed in black leather and wearing his signature sunglasses, Michael took the stage with a powerful rendition of his 1990 hit "Freedom." He followed with "White Light," a reflective and poignant song inspired by his near-death experience with pneumonia in 2011.

Jessie J & Queen

Brian May of Queen performs alongside Jessie J during the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012 in London, England. Photo: Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

At the 2012 London Olympics Closing Ceremony, Jessie J and Queen delivered a memorable performance. Jessie J, wearing a sequined jumpsuit, and Queen performed "We Will Rock You,” which created a robust and energetic highlight for the ceremony.

Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Melanie Brown of The Spice Girls perform during the Closing Ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012 in London, England. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The iconic girl group, consisting of Mel B (Scary Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), reunited for this high-profile event. Each member sported outfits that reflected their classic stage personas as they sang a medley of their greatest hits. Even more memorable was their dramatic arrival on colorful, London-themed taxis.

Muse

Matthew Bellamy of Muse performs during the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012 in London, England. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Muse brought the London 2012 Olympics to a dramatic close with an electrifying performance of their anthem "Survival." The band captivated the audience with a breathtaking visual spectacle that featured elaborate pyrotechnics, and a massive, glowing pyramid. The grandiose display perfectly complemented the high-energy performance, creating an unforgettable end to the Olympic Games.

One Direction

One Direction performs during the Closing Ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London on August 12, 2012. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP/GettyImages

One Direction delivered a vibrant performance that thrilled fans. The group — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson — performed their hit single "What Makes You Beautiful," which achieved monumental success in 2011.

The Who

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who perform during the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 12, 2012 in London, England. Photo: Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

Legendary rock band The Who delivered a powerful and nostalgic performance that resonated deeply with fans during the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony. The iconic group, featuring Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, took the stage to revisit their classic hits, including "Baba O'Riley" and "My Generation."

2008 Beijing Games

The 2008 Beijing Olympics came to a spectacular close with a dazzling Ceremony that celebrated Chinese art and history. The event featured an impressive array of performances, including a rendition of "Beijing Welcomes You" by various artists and a showcase of both traditional and contemporary Chinese culture. There was even a dramatic fireworks display and light shows, creating a visual experience that captivated audiences worldwide.

Leona Lewis & Jimmy Page

Leona Lewis and Jimmy Page perform during the Closing Ceremony for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games at the National Stadium also known as the "Bird's Nest" on August 24, 2008. Photo: Carl De Souza/AFP

Leona Lewis, a British singer, and Jimmy Page, the guitarist of Led Zeppelin, delivered a rendition of "Whole Lotta Love." Lewis’s vocals and Page’s guitar work were accompanied by visual effects and stage elements. Their collaboration was a prominent part of the ceremony, highlighting a fusion of rock and contemporary music while celebrating the global spirit of the Games.

2000 Sydney Olympics

The 2000 Sydney Olympics concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony that celebrated both the success of the Games and Australia's rich cultural heritage. Held at the Sydney Olympic Stadium, the ceremony featured a dynamic display of Australian arts and traditions.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue performs during the Closing Ceremony for the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games on September 01, 2000. Photo: Martin Philbey/Redferns

At the 2000 Sydney Olympics closing ceremony, Australian superstar Kylie Minogue made a memorable appearance. Arriving with Surf Life Savers dressed in a thong (flip-flop) as a hero girl, she performed ABBA's "Dancing Queen" on the Geodome stage.

1996 Atlanta Olympics

The 1996 Atlanta Olympics concluded with a Closing Ceremony celebrating the Games’ success and American culture. Held at the Georgia Dome, the ceremony included performances from Patti LaBelle and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder performs during the Closing Ceremonies of the Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, GA. Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe

At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Closing Ceremony, Stevie Wonder, a legendary figure in music known for his influential contributions to soul and pop, performed on stage at the Georgia Dome. He delivered a rendition of “Imagine,” honoring his late friend John Lennon.

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie performing during the Closing Ceremony of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics in Los Angeles, California. Photo: S&G/PA Images

Lionel Richie also took the stage at the Georgia Dome, delivering a memorable performance highlighting his musical legacy. At the time, Richie was one of the biggest pop stars, riding high on the success of his worldwide hit "All Night Long," released the year before. The song, with its Latin, Caribbean, and African elements, perfectly matched the upbeat nature of the 1996 Olympics. He previously performed at the 1984 L.A. Games.