A breakdown of all the clues that revealed Olivia Benson's age when SVU first fit television screens in 1999.

How Old Was Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU Season 1? All About Her Age & Birthday

Captain Olivia Benson isn't just a beloved television icon — she's a force to be reckoned with that's been kicking criminal butt since Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's premiere nearly three decades ago. Which can beg the question — how old was Olivia Benson when SVU began?

At the start of the series, Benson embodied equal parts grit and empathy, soon making her a cherished fixture within the squad room. Viewers have rooted for her as she's tackled harrowing cases, championed survivors, and climbed the NYPD ranks to become the squad's Captain, all while staying remarkably grounded in hope. After playing Benson for nearly three decades, Mariska Hargitay has embodied the SVU rockstar with striking authenticity, but the detective's age is unique to her character.

So, how old was Benson when audiences first met her in Law & Order: SVU's premiere? Find out, below:

What is Olivia Benson's birthday on Law & Order: SVU? First, let's begin this case by cementing Benson's birthday. Olivia Benson was born on February 7, 1968, the date confirmed by the Law & Order team, who enjoy showing the SVU Captain some birthday love when Aquarius season rolls around. "On this day in #SVU history, Olivia Benson was born," the Law & Order account shared on X (formerly Twitter) on February 7, 2021, alongside a throwback photo of Benson at the drawing board. "Happy birthday, Captain!" The details surrounding Benson's birth year are further confirmed in the Season 8 episode "Florida." As a child born from sexual assault, Benson later set out to solve her mother's unsolved rape case, revealing to viewers that her mother learned she was pregnant in 1967 when "abortion was a crime." This context, plus her February birthday, solidifies Benson's birth year as 1968. Benson also mentions donning "feathered hair and acid-washed jeans" in high school, which makes sense for someone graduating in the 1980s.

Olivia Benson is 31 years old at the beginning of Law & Order: SVU

Law & Order: SVU premiered on September 20, 1999, putting Olivia Benson at 31 years old when the series began. Meanwhile, Hargitay herself was 35 when SVU premiered, allowing her to seamlessly step into Benson's shoes. The timeline fits neatly with Benson's early trajectory as a detective still climbing the NYPD ranks while already excelling thanks to her sharp investigative instinct. At 31, Benson was experienced enough to carry the heavy load of the SVU beat, yet still young enough to be finding her footing in a high-pressure precinct.

Luckily, with her preternatural detective skills and her noble partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) at her side, Benson tackled each benchmark with panache. Viewers have witnessed Benson's evolution from a determined young detective into the steel-forged commanding officer of the Manhattan SVU, a position she holds in the show's current seasons.

The honor of playing a woman who's navigated that tremendous growth is not lost on Hargitay, who looks back on Benson's trajectory as a detective, mother, and Captain, with pride.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

Olivia Benson's legacy continues on Law & Order: SVU Season 27

