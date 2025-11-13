No. 1 Ohio State’s 2 Heisman Candidates?! Julian Sayin & Jeremiah Smith Pick Each Other

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

When it comes to these two Buckeyes, there is no wrong choice for college football’s ultimate prize.

Potentially the only thing more entertaining than watching Ohio State’s quarterback Julian Sayin feather up a perfect, back-shoulder fade to his favorite target, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, was listening to them fawn over one another following the No. 1 Buckeyes 34-10 rout of Purdue for their 13th consecutive victory.

And with good reason. With Ohio State’s wide receiver Carnell Tate sidelined for their away Big Ten matchup, the dynamic duo of Sayin and Smith put on a clinic against the Boilermakers that’d make even Batman and Robin jealous. Of Sayin’s 303 yards in the air, 137 went to Smith, who was perfect on the day, catching all 10 passes thrown his way – a career high for the 19-year-old – including one touchdown. Sayin did miss a likely TD to tight end Max Klare, and he threw a reckless interception in the Red Zone to open the second half, but he distributed the ball well, finishing the day with a lethally efficient 82%.

Now, as coach Ryan Day’s powerhouse pair look ahead to Ohio State’s Big Ten Saturday Night matchup against UCLA on NBC and Peacock, both Sayin and Smith are singing each other’s praises for college football’s ultimate prize: the Heisman Trophy.

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin boost one another's Heisman Trophy chances

Julian Sayin, #10, of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs outside of the pocket during game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 11, 2025 at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois; Jeremiah Smith, #4, of the Ohio State Buckeyes before the snap against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images; John Fisher/Getty Images

In the immediate wake of stellar outings for both Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith, each Ohio State Buckeye wasted no time in lauding the other as his choice to win the Heisman Trophy.

“Jeremiah Smith, the guy is special,” said Sayin about his choice for the most prestigious college football award in the country, per Eleven Warriors. “He’s a great player. I don't know what the stats say, but he had a great day. He made some great catches, had the one touchdown catch, so he's a special player.”

Special, indeed. While hauling in everything Sayin launched his way, Smith, per Eleven Warriors, recorded his 25th career TD pass in only his 25th game, crowning him the fastest Buckeye to ever hit that elite mark.

“It feels good,” Smith noted. “Just another day in the office, I should say. But I’ll do it again next week, because it's all about staying consistent. That's all that matters.”

Julian Sayin #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on November 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Still, for Smith, who ranks sixth in the country in receiving yards (862) and receptions (65), the Heisman belongs to Sayin – no doubt about it.

“That’s Julian Sayin’s trophy right there,” stated Smith decisively when asked about his frontrunner for the award. “The Heisman goes to Julian Sayin… Best player in the country.”

And he very well could be right. Along with Sayin’s bonkers, nation-leading completion percentage of 80.9% – that’s 8% higher than the next competitor – he’s connected on nearly 70% of throws of 20 yards or more. Furthermore, nearly half of his 24 touchdown heaves are deep balls of 20 yards or more and, according to Smith, they’re an absolute thing of beauty.

“It's very pretty,” Smith said, describing a deep ball from Sayin. “Just looking at the ball coming down, you're about to catch it. You just got to see it for yourself to experience something like that. But every ball that he throws is on time and perfect.”

If Sayin and Smith continue their historic season, both Buckeyes could legitimately find themselves suited and booted in New York amidst the bright lights that only a Heisman Trophy ceremony entails. And no matter who wins, considering how strong their rapport is both on and off the field, their unwavering support for one another would be something special to behold in the Big Apple.

“It means a lot,” said Smith of the Ohio State pair potentially making it to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. “It means a lot for the university. It means a lot for this team. We haven't had a winner in, what, since Troy Smith (in 2006)? So that means a lot for the university and for us, too.”

