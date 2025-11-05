The latest Chicago P.D. guest star played a wrongfully imprisoned convict named Odell, dead-set on clearing his name in Season 13, Episode 6's "Send Me."

Why You Recognize the Prisoner Who Held Torres Hostage on Chicago P.D. This Week

Intelligence Unit fan favorite Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) has been feeling the blues on Chicago P.D., but he is gaining new momentum after a mind-boggling twist of events led him to connect with a prisoner who showed him the light.

Torres has been navigating a crisis of faith on Season 13 of Chicago P.D. After being tossed through the wringer in Season 12 and navigating the tragic murder of a loved one and the disbandment of the Intelligence Unit, he's been struggling to regain his bearings. Earlier this season, the officer admitted that he had previously prayed when times got tough, but recently, he hasn't felt vindicated by his faith. Torres gained a new lease on life after a twist of fate led him on an action-packed quest to prove a wrongfully imprisoned convict's innocence.

The Wire star Chad L. Coleman delivers a haunting performance as a misunderstood prisoner named Odell Morgan, crossing paths with an Intelligence Unit officer during a critical hour.

Why you recognize Chicago P.D. guest star Chad L. Coleman

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), and Morgan (Chad Coleman) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 6. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Coleman has built a prolific career defined by powerhouse performances across primetime and beyond, first earning widespread recognition as Dennis "Cutty" Wise on The Wire and later as Tyreese Williams on The Walking Dead. Some of Coleman's other standout recurring television roles include Electric City, The Expanse, The Orville, All American, and Superman & Lois.

Chicago P.D. isn't his first time working with series creator Dick Wolf; Coleman also appeared in two episodes of Law & Order: SVU and two episodes of the original Law & Order.

His film credits include appearances in The Green Hornet and Horrible Bosses, where he showcased his talent for comedic characters. Coleman has also lent his voice to several animated and video game projects, such as Family Guy, Left 4 Dead 2, and Grand Theft Auto IV.

Chad L. Coleman played an innocent convict, Odell Morgan, on P.D.

P.D.'s "Send Me" began with Torres getting a call from Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) with a pressing errand; none of the other Intelligence Unit officers would answer her phone call. As Torres headed toward the location of Platt's task, he landed in a shocking car accident.

After narrowly surviving the collision, Torres quickly realized the other car was a prisoner transport vehicle. Despite getting injured in the crash, Coleman's Odell Morgan held Torres at gunpoint after learning he was a cop.

Torres was taken hostage by Odell and asked to drive to his brother's house in an effort to coax a confession about the murder of Odell's wife. During the drive, Odell revealed he was locked up for murdering his wife after his brother lied on the stand. The killer was still out there, and Odell insisted he was innocent.

Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 16. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Odell maintained that he was wrongfully charged. Torres tried to reason with him and redirect his attention to the wound he received during the accident, but he remained focused on using his unexpected prison break to his full advantage while tracking down his brother.

During this pursuit, the Intelligence Unit officers realized Torres had landed in hot water, launching their own manhunt. Meanwhile, Torres began to add up the details of Odell's case and began to believe him, even taking him to a church to discreetly stitch up Odell's injury after he passed out from blood loss.

Despite Torres' protestations, Odell refused to go to the hospital until he cleared his name.

"What are the chances?" Odell said. "My van hits a police car this morning. Your car. What are the damn chances?

“It’s fate?” Torres shrugged.

"What else could it be?" Odell said. "I'm innocent, I think you know that."

Torres eventually tracked down Odell's brother, Carter, and the two discovered that he'd been forced to frame Odell for murder unless he wanted his own family killed. Just after Carter confessed and the Intelligence Unit arrived, Odell collapsed and flatlined on the way to the hospital.

As he passed away, Odell continued to marvel at the wild twist of fate that brought him and Torres together and proved his innocence.

After Carter was killed shortly after confessing, Torres confirmed that the murder of Odell's wife was a much larger conspiracy than he thought. As the episode ended, Torres visited Odell's daughter to clear his name and ask her some questions while reopening her mother's homicide case in light of new evidence.

