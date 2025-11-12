Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Jokic could not be stopped against the Kings.

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Sets New Season-High in Dominant Win Over Kings on NBA on NBC

The Denver Nuggets (8-2) continued their hot streak on NBA on NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic showing out with a dominant performance against the Sacramento Kings (3-8).

The Nuggets went to Sacramento and beat the Kings 122-108, led by Jokic, who put up a season-high 35 points in scoring for the early 2025-2026 NBA season. Along with Jokic, the Nuggets saw Jamal Murray add 23 points, and Aaron Gordon pile up 17 points, with the dynamic trio leading the Nuggets in scoring on the night.

What were Nikola Jokic’s stats in the Nuggets vs. Kings game? Jokic set an early season-high for himself with 35 points, adding 15 rebounds and seven assists on the night in the win.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings on November 11, 2025 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Photo: Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Domantas Sabonis and Drew Eubanks led the Kings in scoring with 19 points each, followed by DeMar DeRozan’s 18 points and Russell Westbrook’s 14.

The win was a primetime NBA on NBC showcase moment for Jokic, 30, one of the hottest stars in the NBA right now. Jokic is in his 11th season with the Nuggets, proving himself as one of the most dominant centers in the league. One of the only balls that didn't fall for Jokic on the night was a buzzer beater half-court shot at halftime, which went just a bit right of the rim as the buzzer hit zero.

