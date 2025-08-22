Notre Dame is rolling out a new look this fall. Want a sneak peek?

Notre Dame’s New Leprechaun Logo Unveiled - Why the Change from the Old Logo?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are unveiling a brand new look ahead of the 2025 college football season — and the fists are down and the football is up.

The University of Notre Dame Athletic Department has revealed the new logo, which is set to be the first in a line of updated sports-specific leprechaun logos this season. The new logo shows off the school’s trademark Leprechaun mark with an updated style, but instead of having its fists up in a boxing-esque stance, he has a football tucked under his arm as if he is rushing for a touchdown.

Check out the new Notre Dame Football Leprechaun below

According to the university, the new mark was designed internally by Fighting Irish Media, incorporating feedback and input from various programs. It was also designed to incorporate running styles and football fundamentals from current and former Irish football players.



Why did Notre Dame change its Leprechaun logo? The new sports-specific Leprechaun marks are not intended to replace the old logo, according to NBC News. Instead, these new marks are secondary options to give sports a more specific logo design for merchandise and branding.

Which makes sense, as the Fighting Irish Leprechaun has been a staple of Notre Dame athletics since it first appeared on the cover of Time Magazine in November 20, 1964.

"The Notre Dame Leprechaun is a secondary spirit mark of Notre Dame athletics,” the school explained in a statement.” Its long-standing history represents the tenacious spirit of the Fighting Irish and their determination. The Leprechaun is recognized around the world today as the mascot of Notre Dame athletics dating back to its design in the early 1960s.”

Along with the Football Leprechaun, Notre Dame fans can expect to see even more team-specific marks rolled out through the 2025-2026 athletic seasons. Fans will be able to get a good look at the new Football Leprechaun logo on the Notre Dame sideline this season, and can expect to find it incorporated into new clothing and merchandise in the near future.

Catch all of Notre Dame’s home games exclusively on NBC and Peacock this season, including some of the Irish’s biggest matchups against Texas A&M, Boise State USC and more.