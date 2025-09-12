The Sneaky Rivalry Between Texas A&M & Notre Dame: Cotton Bowls, Heismans & More

They’ve only met six times so far, but the Irish and Aggies have made some great college football history together.

When you think of historically huge football rivalries at Notre Dame, some old-school names instinctively spring to mind. There’s the time-honored annual matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (one of college football’s oldest and most consistent rivalries), the long-distance skirmish against the USC Trojans, a decades-spanning standoff with the Michigan Wolverines, and, more recently, the periodic renewal of “Catholics vs. Convicts” — the Fighting Irish’s rivalry with the Miami Hurricanes.

On Saturday, September 13, as part of NBC and Peacock's season-long slate of Notre Dame home games, the Texas A&M Aggies come to South Bend to face the Irish, rekindling a seldom-played series whose most recent result saw the Aggies (currently ranked No. 16 by the Associated Press) fall at home to Notre Dame (currently ranked No. 8) just last year. Though they’re two storied programs with deep college football roots, the two teams have only met six previous times — and all since the 1980s.

But even though their rivalry is yet young, it’s still fueled by plenty of compelling college football history… so let’s take a closer look at how we got here!

What is the all-time college football record between Texas A&M and Notre Dame? With six head-to-head games under their belt so far, the Fighting Irish hold the lead in their overall college football series against Texas A&M. As it stands before this weekend’s September 13 face-off, Notre Dame currently enjoys a 4-2 all-time record against the Aggies.

All the times Notre Dame and Texas A&M have played football

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) runs with the ball during the college football game against the University of Miami Hurricanes on August 31, 2025 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL; Marcel Reed #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies warms up prior to the game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field on August 30, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Photo: Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Maria Lysaker/Getty Images

New Year’s Day of 1988 saw the very first meeting between the Aggies and the Irish, and it all happened in the postseason, at the iconic Cotton Bowl Classic. The great Lou Holtz was still in his second year as Notre Dame’s head coach, earning a Cotton Bowl berth after finishing the regular season with an 8-3 record. Even with Heisman winner Tim Brown on the field, the Irish could only manage a single touchdown — scored by Brown — in a 35-10 Texas A&M win.

Holtz would go on the lead the Irish to a National Championship the very next season, and he was still on the sidelines in 1993, when Notre Dame had its second meeting against Texas A&M. Like the two teams’ inaugural matchup, this one also came in a New Year’s date at the Cotton Bowl. But thanks to a one-two rushing attack punch from Reggie Brooks and future NFL great Jerome Bettis, the 10-1 Irish evened their two-game series against the previously-undefeated Aggies, winning a decisive 28-3 Cotton Bowl contest while earning a season-ending No. 4 ranking by the Associated Press.

Notre Dame Kevin Pendergast (12) victorious after kicking game winning field goal vs Texas A&M at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Dallas, TX 1/1/1994. Photo: Peter Read Miller /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Guess where Notre Dame spent New Year’s Day the very next year? Yep, right back in the 1994 Cotton Bowl, where this whole budding-rivalry thing against Texas A&M was really starting to feel like it had legs. In the hunt all season long as a National Championship contender until a late heartbreaking loss against Boston College, the Irish were hungry to make their case for the title on New Year’s Day — and they did, besting the Aggies by a tight 24-21 margin. Alas, it wasn’t enough to convince the polling voters, who placed Florida State in the top final spot against the No. 2 Irish… despite Notre Dame winning a “Game of the Century” head-to-head matchup against the Bobby Bowden-led Seminoles earlier that same season by a 31-24 score.

Notre Dame wouldn’t face Texas A&M again until the start of the 2000 season, squaring off in a home-and-home series that saw the two teams trade victories in consecutive years. Under head coach Bob Davie, the Irish won the first of their nine victories for the 2000 season, beating the Aggies 24-10 in South Bend. But the Aggies flipped the script the very next year, opening the 2001 season against the Irish in College Station with an emphatic 24-3 victory that would pretty much set the tone for Davie’s final season at Notre Dame: Overall, the Irish finished the 2001 season with a disappointing 5-6 record and no bowl berth.

Since then, there’s only been one game played between Notre Dame and Texas A&M: last year’s season-opening road trip for the Irish to the Aggies’ Kyle Field. The Irish beat the Aggies 23-13 to start their season-long march toward an eventual spot in the 2024 CFP National Championship game, which ended their season in a 34-23 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

How to watch Texas A&M at Notre Dame on NBC and Peacock

The Texas A&M Aggies head to South Bend on Saturday, September 13 for their 7th overall college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on NBC and in streaming simulcast on Peacock, marking the start of NBC Sports’ 35th season as the broadcast home for all Notre Dame football home games.

On the call will be the NBC Sports Notre Dame coverage crew of Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analysis), and Zora Stephenson (sideline reporting).

