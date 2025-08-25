The Fighting Irish have a new face under center - here's what you need to know!

Everything to Know About CJ Carr: Notre Dame’s New Starting Quarterback in 2025

After the Notre Dame Fighting Irish made it all the way to the National Championship game last season, it’d be an understatement to say expectations are high for the 2025 version of the team. But head coach Marcus Freeman will be breaking in plenty of new players this fall, with few roles as pressure-packed as the new quarterback taking the reins under center.

So what should fans know about the new quarterback suiting up for Notre Dame this season? What’s his experience? Where did he come from? Here’s everything to know, as fans settle in to watch Notre Dame action all season-long on NBC and Peacock this fall.

Who is Notre Dame’s new quarterback for the 2025 season? After a lengthy battle throughout camp, Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman has named sophomore CJ Carr as the new starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Carr narrowly edged out junior Kenny Minchey in the QB battle during summer practices and scrimmages.

CJ Carr #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on during the 94th Annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 12, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

“They’re both [Carr and Minchey] really good. Really good players. They both have a short-term memory, able to move forward from mistakes,” Freeman said via The Athletic. “They’re able to recover from mistakes. They’re both coachable. They work outside the NCAA-mandated hours. There’s not much negative I can say anything about them. Those dudes are improving and doing a really good job.”

Carr was a highly-touted four-star recruit coming out of high school, ranking as a consensus top-50 prospect in the Class of 2024. HIs initial commitment was one of the highest-rated QB signings the Fighting Irish have scored in recent history.

Before heading to Notre Dame, Carr played at Saline High School in Saline, Michigan. He also participated in the 2024 All-American Bowl for top high school prospects.

Carr will be replacing senior quarterback Riley Leonard, who led Notre Dame to one of its best seasons in modern history last season. Leonard was a transfer from Duke, and joined the Fighting Irish for his senior year last year. Leonard is now with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, after being selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

CJ Carr #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws the ball during the 94th Annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 12, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Is CJ Carr related to Derek Carr? Despite sharing the same last name, no, new Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr is no relation to recently retired NFL quarterback Derek Carr, best known for his time with the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders, as well as the New Orleans Saints.

But CJ Carr does come from a well-known football family, as he is the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr. Lloyd Carr coached the University of Michigan from 1995-2007, with an exceptional record of 122-40. He won the 1997 national championship, and won or shared five Big Ten conference titles.

Notre Dame’s 2025 Season

Notre Dame has a challenging road ahead to make a repeat trip to the playoff, with matchups against Miami, Texas A&M, USC, Arkansas, and Boise State all on the regular season schedule. Catch many of those games airing this season exclusively on NBC and Peacock.