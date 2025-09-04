Everything to Know About Notre Dame Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman

Winning in college football is difficult, but when you’re coaching a blue blood like the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as 39-year-old Marcus Freeman is currently doing, the gauge on the difficulty meter has nowhere to go but up. Between NIL money, the transfer portal, and competing for traction within the social media sphere (not to mention Freeman and his wife Joanna have six kids), college coaches have to worry about a myriad of perplexing things, and that’s long before their squads ever touch the gridiron. That’s why Freeman, who’s now in his fourth year at the head of South Bend’s football epicenter – a post once helmed by Knute Rockne, Ara Parseghian, Frank Leahy, and Lou Holtz – is such a unique specimen in today’s college coaching landscape.

There were questions about whether Freeman was the right man for the job after replacing Brian Kelly, who was Bayou-bound for LSU in 2021. Questions about whether Freeman had what it took to not only coach elite athletes, but to not falter in the spotlight. While Miami may have spoiled Notre Dame and QB CJ Carr’s season opener this year, those questions surrounding Freeman have all but vanished as quickly as they came.

The intangibles of grit and moxie continue to be a beacon of Freeman’s style, but it’s perhaps his uncanny ability to endure criticism and help his players grow from it that stands out as his most impressive hallmark. After a disastrous home opener against Northern Illinois last season, Freeman and the Fighting Irish found the chutzpah to pull themselves together, going undefeated through the remainder of their battles that season before coming up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the National Championship game. While that defeat stung, Freeman’s efforts continue to cement his growing legacy in South Bend as the right man for the job. Now, as Notre Dame prepares to make another deep run, including all their home games exclusively broadcast on NBC and Peacock, here’s everything you need to know about the head coach of the Fighting Irish, Marcus Freeman.

What you need to know about Marcus Freeman, the head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman’s playing career

Head coach Marcus Freeman and team take the field prior to the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 Photo: Getty Images

Hailing from Dayton, Ohio, Marcus Freeman was rated as one of the top three overall prospects in the state when he came out of high school. A stat monster, Freeman was a four-year starter at Wayne High School and a two-time first-team all-Ohio selection. His talent propelled him to Ohio State, where he flourished as a linebacker. He started 37 games en route to becoming a two-time second-team All-Big Ten selection, and 19th on the Buckeyes’ all-time tackle list.

Despite compiling an elite career in college, his foray at the professional level in the NFL left much to be desired. Selected by Chicago in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Freeman was cut by the Bears before the regular season even began, though he enjoyed two more short stints in the league, first with the Buffalo Bills, then with the Houston Texans. While his passion for the sport never waned, it was his body that stopped his NFL career before it ever really began. Due to an enlarged heart valve, Freeman retired from the league in 2010 without ever playing in a regular season game.

Marcus Freeman’s coaching career

Head Coach Marcus Freeman on the sidelines with his team during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at the 78th annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on January 2, 2021. Photo: Getty Images

While such heartbreak might have sent most men spiraling, Marcus Freeman isn’t most men. With the football fire still burning strong in his belly, Freeman went back to his alma mater in 2010 as a graduate assistant, before moving over to Kent State to be the linebackers coach from 2011-2012. His next stop took him to Purdue in 2013, where he was promoted from linebackers coach to co-defensive coordinator in 2016. The following year, he shipped out to Cincinnati to become the university’s defensive coordinator. His success in the role saw the Bearcats become a top-15 defense in both 2018 and 2019. Freeman was doing great work – work that others were noticing.

Freeman joined Notre Dame in 2021, taking on the mantle of defensive coordinator for Kelly. Once Kelly left after the 2021 season for the LSU gig, Freeman replaced him to become the 32nd head coach of the Fighting Irish football team.

Used to gobbling up accolades, in 2022, Freeman earned one that he’d rather give back after he became the first Notre Dame head coach to start his career with three losses. Still, Freeman guided the Fighting Irish to an 8-4 season and a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl.

Freeman began the 2023 season the exact opposite of how he started the previous season, rattling off four wins right away. Notre Dame went 10-3 that year, headlined by a season-defining victory (48-20) over Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans.

Despite Northern Illinois defeating Notre Dame in 2024 when the Fighting Irish were the heavy favorites, Freeman galvanized his troops and stormed through the remaining 10 games to earn a coveted spot in the postseason. As the seventh seed in the College Football Playoff, Freeman first took down 10th-seeded Indiana in Notre Dame’s inaugural playoff game in South Bend. Freeman’s Fighting Irish then slayed Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs before going on to beat the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl. The victory sent Freeman on a collision course with his alma mater Ohio State for the national title game – Notre Dame’s first in 12 years. Though the Buckeyes emerged victorious that day, Freeman, who was both the first African American and Asian American head coach to compete in a Division I National Football Championship, earned himself the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award, and solidified his place as the shepherd of Notre Dame football.

Where to watch Notre Dame’s 2025 college football home games

