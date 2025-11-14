How to Watch Nobody 2 Starring Bob Odenkirk - Now Streaming on Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Audiences love an unexpected action hero, and Bob Odenkirk certainly embodied that when he came at the world knuckles first in the 2021 suburban action hit Nobody and its 2025 sequel, Nobody 2 (now streaming on Peacock). In both films, Odenkirk plays Hutch Mansell, a seemingly boring suburban dad who's sliding into middle age, becoming disconnected from his wife and two kids. In the first film, a crime lord comes calling and exposes Hutch's old life as a paid assassin, which he left behind years ago. In Nobody 2, Hutch and the Mansell family are back, just trying to have a chill summer vacation together.

Directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us), the lighter-hearted-but-no-less-violent sequel finds Hutch trying to capture the perfect vacations of his youth with wife Becca (Connie Nielsen), and kids Brady (Gage Munroe) and Sammy (Paisley Cadorath). But when they accidentally mess up the operations of a local bootlegging route, it's back to work for Hutch.

When does Nobody 2 stream on Peacock? Nobody 2 streams exclusively on Peacock beginning November 14, 2025.

What is Nobody 2 about?

Nobody 2 finds Hutch getting nostalgic about great memories with his now retired, former FBI agent father, David (Christopher Lloyd). Every summer, they traveled to the midwestern tourist trap town of Plummerville and the rustic charms of Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark, and the nearby lake.

Eager to get a break from working hitman jobs for The Barber (Colin Salmon) to pay off his debts from the last film, Hutch gets dispensation for a time out so he can spend some quality time with his wife and their quickly growing kids. Hutch also packs up dad for a fun family road trip to Plummerville.

But trouble always seems to find Hutch. And the Mansells find their way into it too, after a local bully gets rough with Sammy, causing Brady, Hutch and Becca to push back. Their actions get the attention of corrupt Sheriff Able (Colin Hanks), who runs a local Plummerville bootlegging route that is part of the organized crime operation run by the psychopathic Lendina (Sharon Stone). Let's just say that Hutch and his family create big problems for the operation and create an incident that has the whole family, including Harry Mansell (RZA), coming together for an epic showdown at Wild Bill's.

Nobody 2 is more comedic and warmer than the original, but still features crazy action set pieces involving Hutch, his extended family, and a whole lot of villains who swarm the town. And it's all there for the streaming, now on Peacock!

Nobody 2 is now streaming exclusively on Peacock. Visit the official Nobody 2 movie site here.