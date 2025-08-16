Nick Jonas Has Such a "Phenomenal" Sandwich Recipe, His Brothers Are Obsessed

Nick Jonas' daughter Malti might call her dad and uncles' band "The Donut Brothers," but the former Coach on The Voice has another claim to fame. As his brothers, Joe and Kevin, happily revealed on TODAY, the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers is a tuna salad sandwich connoisseur.

During a 2019 TODAY appearance, the Jonas Brothers — who all appear in the premiere episode of NBC's Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson four-part special, airing on August 19, 2025 — answered a round of "would you rather" questions. And when Nick was asked a food-themed prompt, Joe made sure viewers knew that his younger brother has a special culinary talent when it comes to tuna. In fact, he called it "phenomenal."

Nick Jonas makes a "mean" tuna salad sandwich, according to his brothers

After Nick pulled a question card asking what his "go-to meal on the tour bus" is, he answered that he's usually a big fan of a certain chicken wing chain. "You kind of have limited options because there's different cities; you're not sure of the cuisine, the local cuisine. But in most places, there is a Buffalo Wild Wings," Nick said during their TODAY appearance before Joe quickly reminded him that his tuna sandwiches are pretty famous.

"You're forgetting something that you do so well," Joe said.

"Bowl of cereal?" Nick asked.

"Tuna sandwich," Kevin chimed in.

"Nick makes a mean tuna fish sandwich. Phenomenal," Joe exclaimed.

"I do," Nick admitted with a smirk. "I get creative, it's a culinary experience."

"I wish we could have that right now," Kevin added.

Nick Jonas calls himself a "tuna enthusiast"

Nick is a proud chef and even declared in a series of videos on his Instagram Story in 2018 that he's "been a tuna enthusiast for a long time."

"It’s something that not a lot of people understand," Nick said in the recipe tutorial video as he mixed up his tuna salad recipe. “It’s sort of a niche market these days. A lot of people are heading towards the pre-packed, pre-made stuff ... But what you wanna do is have that personal connection with your tuna, and that's what we're doing here today."

To make Nick's tuna recipe, he said the "first step" is to get yourself a "beautiful" can of tuna. (Specifically, Nick uses Safe Catch's seasoned chili lime tuna.) He then adds Trader Joe’s mayonnaise before he simply mixes everything together, though he noted, "You're gonna get a little bit of resistance initially."

The next step is to throw in "just a little bit of seasoning" like sea salt, which he adds very methodically. “I usually go clockwise around the bowl once and then one drop right in the center,” he explained while grinding salt over his bowl. “Give that a little mix to make sure it gets in there — hits the different spots.” He also has a specific process for pepper. “I go straight through the middle, then across. A little bit of an X,” he said. “I leave it right on top. I don’t mix it.”

As for the pièce de résistance? "Hot sauce makes everything better," Nick revealed while holding a bottle of Cholula Hot Sauce. "I agree, but with tuna it’s about being specific, being intentional with how you’re hot saucing." He then carefully added three drops right on top before giving his creation a final taste. "Wow, that is spectacular. That is the best tuna I've had all day, by far. Perhaps all week."

Whether the Jonas Brothers are performing live for the holidays, sharing sweet stories about their families, or revealing their tuna secrets, this New Jersey-born brood always knows how to deliver prime entertainment.