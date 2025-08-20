Spoiler: It's connected to the adorable nickname she has for the band.

Nick Jonas Reveals "Cutest Part" About His Daughter's View of the Jonas Brothers

Kids say the cutest things — just ask Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers' appearance on the first episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson — now available to stream on Peacock — has fans going down memory lane. And nothing is more adorable than a story Nick told during his August 6 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. (Nick was there alongside his siblings Joe and Kevin.)

In the episode, Jimmy Fallon showed a clip of when Chopra revealed her and Nick's 3-year-old daughter Malti has a very funny nickname for the Jonas Brothers: the Donut Brothers!

After Chopra's clip was shown on screen, Nick couldn't help but talk about their little bundle of joy.

"She can't say her J's," he revealed to Fallon about Malti. "So she says 'donut' as a replacement. But I don't think she knows what a donut is yet, which is the cutest part."

Malti was born on January 15, 2022 to the couple via surrogacy.

"She's so little, she doesn't even know," Fallon responded.

"We've got to make a whole merch line with 'The Donut Brothers,'" Nick said.

The Jonas Brothers kicked off the first episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas appear on Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson Season 1. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On the first episode of Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, the Jonas Brothers had intimate, fascinating chats with Kelly Clarkson about their careers — including when the band "opened" for Clarkson in the mid-2000s.

The Jonas Brothers recalled one festival in Tom River, New Jersey, where Clarkson was headlining; the JoBros were on the lineup, too, albeit further down. But they used this event to make their band seem more legitimate in their early days, claiming they "opened" for Clarkson. "We opened for Kelly Clarkson...when we were, like, in the parking lot in a C stage," Nick remembered fondly.

In the episode, Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers also performed an acoustic version of "Year 3000" that left fans begging for more.

Thankfully, there are still three more episodes of Songs & Stories to come. The remaining episode schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, August 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT: Gloria Estefan

Tuesday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT: Teddy Swims

Tuesday, September 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT: Lizzo

