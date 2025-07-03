Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter Has the Funniest Nickname for Dad Nick Jonas' Band

Nick Jonas and his siblings are performing at the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC and Peacock.

The Jonas Brothers are no more.

From now on, they will be the "Donut Brudders," courtesy of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' sweet daughter Malti. Heads of State star Chopra updated Jimmy Fallonon life with their 3 1/2 year-old child during a June 19 visit to The Tonight Show.

"She's precocious. She is funny. She's a little comedian," Chopra Jonas said. "And she knows she's funny, so that's even better. But, yeah, she's just such a light of our lives right now."

"Her schedule is even crazier than mine," the international superstar shared. "She has so many classes. Kids do so much. Her schedule is insane."

Chopra says Malti is a real social butterfly these days.

"She wants to socialize with other babies," Chopra Jonas said. "Literally, she says, 'Will you text my best friend's mom? I want to see her tomorrow.' It's so cute."

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas calls Nick Jonas' band the "Donut Brudders"

She's also working on refining her movie and music tastes. "Moana has been a favorite," Malti's mother explained. "She wears a Moana dress all day, and Moana 2 is her favorite, but she has a varied sense of music. "APT." (by Bruno Mars and Rosé) is her favorite song. Every morning."

No offense to dad Nick Jonas of course, who has both solo work and an extensive catalogue of songs with his band of brothers, The Jonas Brothers. Malti may not have grasped the magic of songs like "Lovebug" and "Sucker" yet, but she has kindly renamed the group.

"She doesn't identify them, but she calls them the Donut Brothers," Chopra Jonas said with a laugh. "Isn't it amazing? We should merch that. Let's make that into the new Labubu."

She even did an impression of Malti saying "The Donut Brudders," and it truly does feel like there's a huge moneymaking opportunity there.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter is named after her two grandmothers

As Chopra told Today in 2023, Malti is her mother's middle name, while Marie is the middle name of Nick's mother. Born via surrogate in January 2022, Malti spent more than 100 days in the NICU, as Jonas shared on his Instagram a few months later.

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith," the former Voice Coach wrote. "And while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

"The weight of everything is much more intense," he told Variety of his parenthood journey. "I think it's now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people's journeys. I'm so grateful for [Malti] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent."

At 2 1/2 years old, Malti was already a practicing hairdresser, if you like your haircut to come with a beheading. Jonas posted a video of his daughter attacking the back of his head with a pair of safety scissors, mostly missing the hair and hitting his neck or ear.

The same post featured a photo of Malti sound asleep on a plane, living it up in first class thanks to the success of her actress mother and her dad's band, The Donut Brudders.

Don't miss the Jonas Brothers on the 2025 Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

The brotherly band will be joining Trisha Yearwood, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max and more on stage during NBC's 49th broadcast of the annual special.

The Jonas brothers Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas, pose at the Empire State Building during iHeartMedia New York's Z100 celebration of the 20th anniversary of their band in New York on March 21, 2025. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

